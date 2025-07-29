5 Of The Most Versatile Tailgates On Modern Pickup Trucks

This year marks one full century since the first factory-assembled pickup truck debuted: the 1925 Ford Model T "Runabout." Even back then, the Model T featured an adjustable tailgate as well as pockets in its bed for inserting stakes to secure bigger cargo. In the subsequent century, not much changed in tailgate technology, as most pickups featured tailgates that dropped straight down to form a level surface with the bed floor.

However, tailgates have changed 100 years later, beginning with innovations like the Ford F-series' removable tailgates in the 1980s, which unfortunately made them vulnerable to thieves until Ford added a locking mechanism. By the twenty-first century, an increasingly competitive pickup truck market led to further innovations, and today, pickup buyers are spoiled for choice.

From basic tailgates that open to different heights to ones designed to make life easier when towing trailers or campers, there are tailgates for nearly every trucking task. Domestic manufacturers have really upped their tailgate game, but as we'll see, a foreign truck maker started the modern era of specialized tailgates.