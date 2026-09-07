5 Reasons To Switch To Waze On Android Auto

When it comes to top-rated navigation apps, Google Maps and Waze are usually among the first that come to mind. While Google Maps has a much larger user base, Waze has an active community that helps provide real-time information to users. There are areas where Google Maps has an edge over Waze, and similarly, aspects where Waze beats Google Maps. But lately, quite a few reviewers have found that Waze can offer a better experience on Android Auto than other navigation apps.

Waze can provide better route suggestions, the interface feels cleaner and more user-friendly, and there are more car-specific options. More importantly, Waze offers real-time insights about road closures, police sightings, traffic cameras, speed bumps, and more, which can directly improve the overall Android Auto experience. When you are behind the wheel, a good navigation app should take the guesswork out of driving, and that's something Waze excels at.

For those unfamiliar with it, both Google Maps and Waze are owned by Google, with the tech giant acquiring Waze in 2013. Despite being owned by the same company, Waze has a very different interface and is built around driving, unlike Google Maps, which is more of an all-in-one solution. And that's why Waze is a popular alternative to Google Maps.