5 Hidden Waze Features You're Probably Not Using

Plan a drive is great, but scheduling all your upcoming drives manually can feel tedious. Waze streamlines this process by allowing you to connect your calendar, so that it can automatically retrieve your upcoming trips and send you alerts, ensuring you leave on time and arrive at locations punctually. It syncs with your phone's default calendar — Google Calendar (on an Android) and Apple Calendar (on an iPhone). But if you use one of the third-party alternatives to Google Calendar or Apple Calendar, you'll need to sync it with the default calendar first.

To connect your calendar to Waze, tap the hamburger menu in the top-left corner and select "Plan a drive." Hit the "Connect calendar" button in the middle of the screen. Tap "OK" and, when prompted, grant the app access to your calendar. Once it retrieves your calendars, you can tap on a calendar to configure what events the app can access. While here, you can also configure the time to leave notifications. Tap "Time to leave" reminder under "Notifications" and select your preferred option.

All your upcoming commutes will appear under the Upcoming section in Waze, and based on how you've configured the time to leave reminder, you'll get a notification when it's time to leave. For this feature to work, you'll need the commute events in your calendar to have both the destination and the arrival time set.