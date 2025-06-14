3 Major Companies You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Google

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware by now how massive a company Google is. It's the most used search engine across the globe, and in the US alone, 60% of search queries are done with Google, according to Statista. Google is also many people's top choice as an email service, productivity tool, and even entertainment — think YouTube and Google TV.

But what you might not realize is that this tech giant is actually a lot larger. While Google killed multiple products in 2024, it still owns plenty of other companies, particularly through its holding company, Alphabet Inc. Alphabet manages the companies outside of Google's usual scope of products and services. This allows the company to venture into other industries, such as biotech research, finance, drug discovery and design, and AI robotics.

Although you probably don't recognize most of Alphabet's acquired companies, there are three major brands you might be surprised to know are actually owned by Google.