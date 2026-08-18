What Can You Do With Waze Points & How Do You Earn Them?

The easiest way to earn Waze points is to use the app while driving; you get five points for completing every drive. Even if you don't do anything else, simply using Waze for navigation will earn you a few points. However, this passive earning is unlikely to get you very far on the leaderboard or help you quickly rank up. To earn more Waze points, you need to be more actively involved. This includes reporting what you see around you, whether it's traffic conditions, police sightings, road closures, crashes, blocked lanes, and map issues. You get rewarded six points for every report.

Apart from that, editing available gas types and their prices at a gas station earns you eight points. Of course, to make the edit, you must be at the gas station. Even confirming existing reports by tapping "There" or "Not there" on the screen as you drive earns you two points each time. Similarly, editing the map and adding house numbers gives you three points each. As for updating a place, you get six points the first time, and for every subsequent update that day, you get three points. Among available actions, adding voice reports and uploading photos for places earn you the most points. You get nine points for both.

As you can see, even someone new to Waze can earn a decent number of points by being active. Remember, not every task requires driving. You can submit some reports even when you are not on the road.