The 6 Biggest Downsides Of 5G Home Internet

5G is going to be faster than other internet technologies like satellite and DSL, but it's still not able to match the speeds you'll find from fiber alternatives. In our own comparison of T-Mobile fiber and 5G internet services, the former was found to boast noticeably higher base speeds. On the company's website, the middle-of-the-road fiber plan from the company starts at $60 per month for 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). The cheapest 5G alternative only reaches an estimated maximum of 354 Mbps for the same price.

The speeds will vary depending on which provider you go with, but there isn't going to be much difference. Verizon has a cheaper $35 5G plan that seemingly only goes as high as 100 Mbps, with its next step up costing $45 and only reaching up to 150 Mbps. The cheapest fiber option from the company gives you double the speed of the latter for just $5 more per month. 5G is supposed to reach speeds as high as 20 Gbps, but with its use in home internet, you'll be lucky to get even a fraction of that.

Do note that this only concerns download speeds. The gap only widens if you look at upload speeds, though, as they usually match with the Mbps rating for fiber customers. 5G, on the other hand, will struggle to even rise above double-digit upload speeds. Regardless of whether you're sending or receiving data, your connection simply won't be as good as it could be if you ditch wired connections entirely.