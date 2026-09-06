5 Luxury SUVs That Use A Body-On-Frame In 2026
These days, if you're shopping at the top tier, chances are you're looking at an SUV. These rolling monoliths are packed to the brim with the latest in digitization, gadgets and tech, comfort, and bonus features. SUVs have been in vogue for around two decades now, from compact crossovers to full-size luxury juggernauts.
You're surprisingly spoiled for choice when shopping for a luxury SUV. On one end, you have luxury hyper-SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan — gorgeous and extravagant SUVs, certainly, but also unibodies, and not body-on-frame SUVs with separate chassis. Now you're getting more specific.
Body-on-frame SUVS have some pros and cons versus unibodies, but they generally offer more functionality. The chassis takes up more physical space since the body rests on top, but you get perks like towing capacity and off-road capability. In other words, they're heavier and more rugged, and a surprising number of luxury SUVs use them.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Stellantis has seemingly pivoted much of the Jeep marque, apart from the Wrangler, into the realm of luxury, with the Grand Wagoneer being the new flagship for 2027. The Grand Wagoneer L is particularly large, coming in at 226.7 inches, just 7.3 inches shy of a full-size F-150, and weighing in at 6,185 pounds.
It's a nameplate steeped in tradition, arguably among the first-ever luxury SUVs put to market. The original Jeep SJ Grand Wagoneer dates back to 1962. It, too, was packed with features considered novel at the time, such as being the first 4x4 to feature an automatic transmission. SUVs were generally considered recreational vehicles back then, but the Wagoneer changed the class's tune quickly, combining the strengths of a luxury wagon with the capability of a truck, at least in theory.
Not much has changed in the Wagoneer's design philosophy over all those decades. These days, it's available either in RWD or AWD, with the 420 hp Hurricane inline-6 being the sole engine offered for all variants, from the $63,995 Grand Wagoneer up to the $100,310 Grand Wagoneer Summit Reserve (prices plus $2,795 destination). That's not terrifically powerful for such a heavy truck, but it can tow 10,000 pounds and has some interesting interior features like a triple-screen dashboard. Unfortunately, the Wagoneer has questionable reliability and poor resale value even among other full-size luxury SUVs, making it something of a mixed bag.
Infiniti QX80
Nissan's luxury marque has a long and storied history all on its own, debuting alongside Lexus in 1989. Even the twin-turbo V6 found in the QX series SUVs can be traced back all the way to 1995. Of course, everything's evolved quite a lot since then, with the modern QX80 boasting a 450-hp 3.5-liter variant of the ubiquitous design, with plans for a 600-hp model for 2028. In keeping with tradition, the QX is still a body-on-frame design.
Granted, it's not the most refined of the bunch, with critiques calling out Nissan for the minimalistic, poorly laid-out buttons (or lack thereof), plastic trim panels unbecoming of a six-figure SUV, and gimmicky features. But it's got stout levels of torque at 516 lb-ft, providing plenty of grunt for a large vehicle. It's also, frankly, gorgeous to look at inside and out, though that's arguably a subjective take. And the dynamic air suspension helps to compensate for any truck-like handling characteristics of its body-on-frame design.
The 2026 model starts at $83,750 (plus $2,190), though it's got plenty of pros to make up for the price. Chief among them is reliability — Nissan tested this engine hard, at one point running it non-stop at full throttle for 100 hours without failures. It therefore provides a fair compromise between mid-high tier luxury quality without necessarily melting a fist-sized hole in your wallet.
Lincoln Navigator
The Lincoln Navigator, based on the Ford Expedition, marks the definitive end-point of luxury with a Blue Oval stamp of approval. And unlike the more audacious (and arguably famous) Cadillac Escalade, this homegrown luxury SUV's price tag remains somewhat within the realm of expectations, to the tune of $89,995 (plus $2,895 destination) for the base model. It features a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 married to a 10-speed automatic, a pairing that offers 17 mpg combined for the Navigator.
New for 2027 is the option for rear-wheel drive, not seen since model year 2023; otherwise, the Navigator has remained relatively unchanged. Not that that's a bad thing — it's a rugged and durable truck, befitting of something with that body-on-frame layout. However, the actual luxury aspects of it received mixed reception, with Consumer Reports in particular criticizing it for being priced above its purview.
It does have a lot of striking features, though, chief among them being the 48-inch panoramic display stretching across the entire dashboard. Moreover, like all other models featured here, it comes with a range of options ranging from premium audio, leather everything, massaging second-row seats, and so on, depending on trim level. It also comes in a long-wheelbase version for those who need the extra room.
Lexus LX700h hybrid
The Lexus LX has by far the most rugged reputation of the lot, with the bones of the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser, a truck known for its overengineered body-on-frame design, beneath its luxurious cladding. The LX700h is a genuine off-roader, too, boasting three locking differentials with a solid rear axle, optional skid plate, and adjustable ride height.
Therein lies a key problem, though, if one could call it a problem. At the end of the day, it's a ritzy Land Cruiser, with a lot of room for rear axle travel and a hybrid battery, both of which eat into third-row space (on variants that come with one). It also doesn't have nearly the same cargo capacity as the extended-wheelbase monstrosities like the Grand Wagoneer L, owing to its hybrid powertrain and 200.6-inch overall length. It also lacks that iconic V8, with the V6 being the sole option for both the hybrid and standard model.
That said, this vehicle can do pretty much whatever you ask it to do with vigor and aplomb, perhaps except handle exceptionally well — but what do you expect from a full-size SUV with a solid rear axle? Still, there aren't many SUVs that are genuinely at home off-road, even at its $115,735 (plus $1,550 destination) starting price. It's a unique exception to the "mall queen" stereotype surrounding massive SUVs — and one that offers tons of range thanks to its giant gas tank and hybrid powertrain too.
Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade remains the undisputed heavyweight champion of the body-on-frame luxury SUV, and certainly among the most expensive — it starts at $93,995 and, in V-Series trim with the extended wheelbase, maxes out at $168,000 (plus $2,895 destination). This is the SUV people with means get to flex on their neighbors' Navigators and Tahoes. Appropriate considering it's essentially just a fully-loaded Tahoe with some extra features tacked on to justify the price tag, one of which is rather substantial — a massive 682-hp supercharged 6.2L V8 available in the Escalade-V. That's more power than a C6 Corvette ZR1, in a massive SUV that will somehow reach 60 in 4.3 seconds.
Okay, the power is impressive, but what about the luxury? Well, for starters, it's an Escalade. It's famous for being among the best luxury trucks straddling the line of unobtainable. But reputation only goes so far — what do reviewers say? Again, it's fairly mixed, with Motor Trend extolling its virtues as the current standard-bearer of the class while Consumer Reports noted that some of the interior trim panels are a bit below par for such a pricey vehicle.
Nevertheless, there's no denying this thing's presence literally and figuratively. It has a commanding presence on the road, and an absolutely massive footprint to match. Don't expect an Escalade of any year to handle well, with the latest generation being no exception. These are as full as full-size gets, but are absolutely loaded with features to match, including a staggering 55-inch combined infotainment display and 38-speaker premium audio in top trims.