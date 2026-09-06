5 Luxury SUVs That Use A Body-On-Frame In 2026

These days, if you're shopping at the top tier, chances are you're looking at an SUV. These rolling monoliths are packed to the brim with the latest in digitization, gadgets and tech, comfort, and bonus features. SUVs have been in vogue for around two decades now, from compact crossovers to full-size luxury juggernauts.

You're surprisingly spoiled for choice when shopping for a luxury SUV. On one end, you have luxury hyper-SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan — gorgeous and extravagant SUVs, certainly, but also unibodies, and not body-on-frame SUVs with separate chassis. Now you're getting more specific.

Body-on-frame SUVS have some pros and cons versus unibodies, but they generally offer more functionality. The chassis takes up more physical space since the body rests on top, but you get perks like towing capacity and off-road capability. In other words, they're heavier and more rugged, and a surprising number of luxury SUVs use them.