Lexus LX 700h: How Big Is The Gas Tank & What Kind Of MPG Does It Get?
The Lexus LX 700h is an all-new version of the biggest and baddest SUV that Lexus sells. But while it's definitely luxurious, SlashGear's Chris Davies discovered that the LX isn't exactly the most frugal SUV you can buy in his review of the 2025 Lexus LX 700h. According to the EPA, the LX 700 has an estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg combined (19 city/22 highway). Its real-world fuel economy is a bit worse, though, with Chris averaging about 15 mpg during testing. The LX 700h has a 17.97-gallon tank, which the EPA estimates is enough to take the LX 700h 358 miles on a full tank.
The LX 700h has a sibling that might be worth considering, though: the LX 600. The LX 600 is a non-hybrid version of the same SUV, and its EPA rating is 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway). If you use the EPA's 15,000-mile annual driving estimate and its breakdown of 45% highway and 55% city driving, the LX 600 will cost you just $150 extra per year compared to the LX 700h. That's not very much when you consider the $4,000 price difference between the LX 600 F Sport and the same trim on the hybrid model. The LX600 will also go much further on a single tank of gas. Why? Because it has a larger tank with 21.14 gallons of capacity, which works out to a total range of 401 miles on a single tank.
What's powering the LX 700h?
The standard Lexus LX 600 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that produces 409 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. Every LX also uses a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LX 700h adds a hybrid system into the mix, bringing power up to 479 hp and torque up to an impressive 583 lb-ft. If those numbers seem familiar, that's probably because the same hybrid setup powers hybrid versions of vehicles like the 2024 Toyota Tundra and the Toyota Sequoia. According to Lexus, maximum speed for the LX (a strange stat to list for such a big SUV) is an impressive 130 mph, and the LX 700h can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds — a quick time considering the quoted curb weight, which is between 6,128 lbs and 6,261 lbs.
It's worth putting Lexus' fuel economy numbers in the context of some other full-size luxury SUVs, too. The three-row BMW X7 has similar fuel economy numbers, with xDrive40i models checking in at 22 mpg combined according to the EPA, and more-powerful M60i xDrive models hitting 18 mpg combined. The 2024 Cadillac Escalade, which is available with a Z06-sourced supercharged V8, is much worse. Non-supercharged Escalade models are rated at just 17 mpg combined, while the high-performance Cadillac Escalade V-Series has an abysmal 13 mpg combined rating. The Escalade admittedly has similar range numbers to the Lexus, but only because it has a massive 24-gallon fuel tank.