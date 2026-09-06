5 Sports Cars That Prove Stiff Suspension Isn't Always Better

While car enthusiasts tend to focus on a car's horsepower first and foremost, experience has shown that suspension and handling are an equally important part of a vehicle's overall capability and driving feel. Typically, when you're looking at performance models and sports cars, stiff suspension is expected as part of the formula — and indeed, when something like the Honda Civic Type R is being engineered, the suspension will usually be substantially stiffened compared to the normal Civic it's based on.

Flatter, stiffer cornering is something that's often desirable on a performance car, especially when it's being driven on a smooth race track. But in the real world, stiffer does not always mean better — and a more softly sprung car can be both fun and rewarding. For one example, if you've watched old car chase movies, you know how entertaining and dramatic it can be to see a floaty car being hustled around by a pro driver.

However, even on modern performance cars, there are some cases where having a softer suspension can make for a different, funner, and potentially better driving experience. Some of these cars have been designed with softer suspension to deliver more feedback to the driver; some have softer suspension for improved performance on loose or rough surfaces, and some use softer suspension setups to better balance their comfort and handling. Below, we've gathered up five different vehicles that demonstrate this.