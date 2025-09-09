Why You Should Upgrade A Car's Handling Before Adding More Horsepower To Its Engine

The thrill of driving a performance car often comes down to just one thing: speed. This is why car enthusiasts often chase that very ethos by swapping engine parts to squeeze every last bit of horsepower from their engines. However, there are several other important considerations to keep in mind when you are upgrading car engine parts to get more horsepower. At the end of the day, horsepower is only a single piece of the puzzle — albeit an exciting one.

With every increase in horsepower, proportional changes need to be made to a vehicle's suspension, tires, and brakes to make sure that the car continues to operate safely. Otherwise, the vehicle will struggle to control that extra power. In other words, upgrading a car's power without adjusting its handling characteristics can make the car more difficult to manage. With a solid upgrade in the handling department, you are creating a foundation that allows the added horsepower to fully translate onto the road without becoming a safety risk.