What Makes A Tire 'Ultra High Performance'?

Ultra high performance tires, or UHP tires, have been developed in response to ever-faster and more powerful cars. These UHP tires do more than just deliver improved grip, they also help to reduce stopping times and improve heat dissipation. Furthermore, switching from standard to UHP tires delivers the expected traction and cornering benefits you'd likely assume a performance tire would provide.

Typically, UHP tires are what's also known as low profile tires, which differ from standard tires. Tires with lower side profiles were developed to accommodate larger alloy wheels, which take up more wheel-well space than smaller wheels. While large wheels may seem like a purely cosmetic choice — and in some cases, they are — they also allow for the fitment of larger, more powerful brakes. In order to sneak large brakes and therefore large wheels into the wheel-well, low-profile tires are required. Circling back to UHP tires, vehicles with large wheels and brakes tend to be performance-orientated. This inevitably leads to many UHP tires also sporting lower profiles.

Generally, we associate high-performance cars with sleek coupes and sports sedans, but in today's day and age even larger vehicles like SUVs can warrant UHP tires. That's why brands such as Landsail have developed a wide range of UHP tires, with SUV-specific options that sport a stronger structure which can support the additional heft of larger vehicles.