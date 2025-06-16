How To Know The Top Speed Rating Of A Tire (And What Is The Fastest-Rated One Out There?)

Tire speed rating is embossed on the sidewall along with the tire size, load rating, and a manufacturer's date code. Tire size is usually expressed as xxx/yyRzz. The first three numbers indicate the tire's width in millimeters and the yy is its aspect ratio — the height of the sidewall expressed as a percentage of the width. The two-digit number after the R is the wheel diameter in inches. For instance, you might have a 245/45R17 or a 225/70R16. The two or three digits that follow the tire size indicate the tire load index, the weight the tire can handle when fully inflated. Immediately after this is a single letter, which is your tire's speed rating. Common ratings for passenger cars are T, H, and V, and faster tires earn ratings of W, Y, or Z (there is no "X" tire speed rating). You might find speed ratings of L through R on some temporary spare, off-road, or winter tires.

Advertisement

The codes on tires at the faster end of the scale can appear with some variations. Michelin and General Tire place a Z in front of the R in the size code for tires with speed ratings of W or Y, for example 235/40ZR18 instead of just 235/40R18. If you find the letter Z in the tire size and the load index and letter Y in parentheses, that means your tire's top speed rating is (Y), which is a different rating from Y. Unlike for some W and Y tires that may or may not include the letter Z in the code, all manufacturers of (Y)-rated tires are required to include that designation in the tire size. Your (Y)-rated tire might then show 255/35ZR19 (96Y) or something similar on the sidewall.