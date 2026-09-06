4 4-Door Sedans That Made It To KBB's Best-Selling Cars List
Sedans might not dominate the American automotive market the way they once did, but that doesn't mean four-door cars have disappeared from the bestseller list just yet. In fact, in 2025, four sedans ranked among the 25 best-selling vehicles in the US. This comes according to sales data from Automotive News and Cox Automotive, better known by the name of their parent company, Kelley Blue Book.
The top of the list is completely packed with larger vehicles, including the Ford F-Series, the Chevrolet Silverado, the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V, and the RAM truck family, but these four-door cars still sold quite well in 2025 despite their smaller size. Interestingly, though the broader American market has shown they'd rather drive an SUV or a pickup truck, several sedans still managed to be as competitive as the other guys for the calendar year. We've brought together the sales figures for all four below.
Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry was the clear leader among sedans in 2025 with 316,185 units sold in all. That placed it ninth on the overall best-selling vehicles list, ahead of every other sedan in the ranking, not to mention over a dozen trucks and SUVs it outsold. Not to take away from this impressive accolade, but ninth place is a far cry from where the Camry once was. The Toyota sedan once competed for positions near the very top of the sales charts, but lost a lot of ground in recent years as drivers have moved toward SUVs and trucks.
Even with that shift, the Camry remained one of the country's most purchased vehicles. Its continued popularity speaks a lot to its reputation. For example, Kelley Blue Book gave it a Best Buy Award for 2025, a testament to the fact that it's stayed competitive even as the market around it has changed. Consider its placement alongside the vehicles immediately around it on the list, the Tesla Model Y, which is in eighth place, sold 317,800 units, only 1,615 more than the Camry. On the other side, the Camry outsold the Toyota Tacoma by more than 41,000 units.
Toyota Corolla
Toyota has the distinct honor of being the only car manufacturer with two sedans on the 2025 best-seller list. Just two spots below the Toyota Camry, you'll find the Toyota Corolla. It ranks 11th with 248,088 sales in 2025, roughly 68,000 units behind the Camry. Toyota also has the pleasure of manufacturing the two best-selling sedans of the year. It outsold the Hyundai Tucson, Ford Explorer, Nissan Rogue, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Chevrolet Trax, all popular SUVs in their own right.
After all, that's what's most appealing about the Corolla, isn't it? It's a dependable, budget-conscious vehicle that at the end of the day is just plain useful. It's not going to garner the same kind of attention as sporty performance or premium features do, but it still matters to people who want an everyday car for everyday driving. The Corolla's number 11 spot is proof enough. Turns out not every vehicle has to be marketed around excitement or high performance to keep up with consumer demand. Sometimes you just need a really practical sedan in a market where those are becoming increasingly rare.
Honda Civic
Earning the 12th spot on the list of best-selling vehicles in 2025, and in third place among the sedans, the Honda Civic sold 238,661 units in 2025. That puts it less than 10,000 sales behind the Corolla for the year. Its figures were also enough to put it ahead of the Hyundai Tucson, which sold 234,230 units, as well as the Ford Explorer, Nissan Rogue, and several other popular SUVs on the list. It's not the most enormous difference, but the Civic's placement still goes to show that the compact sedan remains a viable choice even with so many crossovers and SUVs on the market.
What's notable here is that the Civic occupies a somewhat different space compared to the Corolla. While both cars are a trusted option for practical, everyday driving, you should know this about the Civic, it also has a unique reputation among driving enthusiasts. Someone looking for an efficient commuter can find the basic attributes in the Civic, but a driver who cares more about how a car feels behind the wheel can also find a lot to love here. That combination gives the Civic a broader potential audience than a vehicle only made for one type of buyer.
Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 finished 21st on the 2025 best-selling vehicles list with 172,800 units sold. It was the fourth sedan to make the rankings, trailing the Honda Civic by about 66,000 sales. Unlike the three Toyota and Honda models above it, the Model 3 has something that sets it apart from the other best-sellers; it's an electric vehicle. Admittedly, 21st place might not sound as impressive as breaking the top ten, but the Model 3's 2025 sales figures were still 37% higher than from the previous year. Meanwhile, other Tesla models saw substantial year-over-year declines.
Being the cheapest Tesla you can buy is no doubt partially to thank for the Model 3's sales. The car's relatively accessible starting price helps more drivers hop on the electric bandwagon, and its range is all the more reason for buyers to consider it. Not to mention, September 2025 saw the discontinuation of federal tax incentives to buy electric. Another big driving force in that is the industry-wide return to combustion engines. Still, that no doubt fueled the increase in sales over 2024. And sure, its 172,800 sales were well below the three leading sedans, but a position in the top 25 is still a position in the top 25, regardless of how low.