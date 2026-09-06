4 4-Door Sedans That Made It To KBB's Best-Selling Cars List

Sedans might not dominate the American automotive market the way they once did, but that doesn't mean four-door cars have disappeared from the bestseller list just yet. In fact, in 2025, four sedans ranked among the 25 best-selling vehicles in the US. This comes according to sales data from Automotive News and Cox Automotive, better known by the name of their parent company, Kelley Blue Book.

The top of the list is completely packed with larger vehicles, including the Ford F-Series, the Chevrolet Silverado, the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V, and the RAM truck family, but these four-door cars still sold quite well in 2025 despite their smaller size. Interestingly, though the broader American market has shown they'd rather drive an SUV or a pickup truck, several sedans still managed to be as competitive as the other guys for the calendar year. We've brought together the sales figures for all four below.