5 Of The Cheapest Body-On-Frame SUVs You Can Buy In 2026

Body-on-frame construction refers to vehicles made of two separate parts: the frame and the body. An SUV's sturdy steel frame has the engine, transmission, suspension, wheels, and tires installed into it, while its body sits on top of the frame and is supported by it. Back in the day, nearly all vehicles were body-on-frame, but today unibody construction is the norm for cars and some SUVs. And while there are some downsides of body-on-frame SUVs, there are also many benefits to this type of construction over that of its main competitor, unibody construction.

Particularly important for SUVs that venture off the road, body-on-frame constructions are strong and rugged, which makes them more resistant to the twisting forces that can act on the vehicle while traversing obstacles and uneven trails. Body-on-frame vehicles also usually have more ground clearance because they sit higher off the ground, which comes in handy during off-road activities. In addition, the inherent strength of body-on-frame vehicles makes them better suited for towing and hauling heavy loads.

Of course, body-on-frame vehicles are not perfect, as evidenced by their negative qualities. They tend to be more expensive, heavier, and larger than unibody vehicles. As a result, they will usually have poorer fuel economy, cruder handling qualities, and less interior space compared to their exterior size than unibody SUVs. Let's now explore some of the cheapest body-on-frame SUVs you can buy.