This Is The Chevy Tahoe Engine You Should Steer Clear Of

The Chevrolet Tahoe is one of America's most popular and most established SUV nameplates, with the model name itself dating to 1992 and its full-size Chevy truck underpinnings going back even further. As with most long-running models, there have been both good and bad model years for the Tahoe over the decades, with many different engine options over its history.

The majority of Chevy Tahoes on the road are powered by a variant of GM's ubiquitous naturally aspirated, overhead-valve V8, and the current model offers buyers a choice between three different engines. The base Tahoe engine is a 5.3-liter V8, and buyers can upgrade to either a 6.2-liter V8 or a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six.

Of these three modern Tahoe engines, one has proven especially problematic in the Tahoe and other General Motors pickup trucks and SUVs that it powers. That engine is the L87 6.2-liter V8, which has become a fairly large thorn in the side of the Tahoe's generally strong reputation for reliability. The L87's problems are substantial and go far beyond your typical gremlins or minor parts issues, with a significant risk of total engine failure that's led to major manufacturer recalls and federal investigations.