GM's V8 Engine Recall Just Got Even Worse For The Company

Imagine producing an engine so poor that it's led to over 600,000 vehicles being recalled and has been responsible for a dozen crashes and injuries, and you'll be in GM's shoes. That's the unfortunate reality for the L87 V8, a powertrain the automaker used in full-size vehicles from 2021 to 2024. Now, it's officially gone from recall to a full-blown class-action lawsuit comprised of 11 separate lawsuits merged into one. This comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received no fewer than 1,000 complaints concerning failures of the engine's most vital components. These include issues related to crankshafts, bearings, and piston conrods — basically all the most crucial internal components within the L87's bottom end.

A wide range of vehicles are affected, totaling eight different models spread over GM's various brands. This all began with one major lawsuit, Powell v. General Motors, filed on February 18, 2025, which alleges that Illinois native James S. Powell II found that his 2023 GMC Yukon Denali had metal shavings in the oil and a damaged engine block caused by a connecting rod failure when he brought it in for service due to a check engine light.

Multiple lawsuits across the country followed, all of which were consolidated into Powell v. General Motors in August 2025. The most recent addition is Hermanowicz v. General Motors, which was filed in October and later included in Powell v. General Motors. Let's take a closer look at the lawsuit and its claims.