GM's V8 Engine Recall Just Got Even Worse For The Company
Imagine producing an engine so poor that it's led to over 600,000 vehicles being recalled and has been responsible for a dozen crashes and injuries, and you'll be in GM's shoes. That's the unfortunate reality for the L87 V8, a powertrain the automaker used in full-size vehicles from 2021 to 2024. Now, it's officially gone from recall to a full-blown class-action lawsuit comprised of 11 separate lawsuits merged into one. This comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received no fewer than 1,000 complaints concerning failures of the engine's most vital components. These include issues related to crankshafts, bearings, and piston conrods — basically all the most crucial internal components within the L87's bottom end.
A wide range of vehicles are affected, totaling eight different models spread over GM's various brands. This all began with one major lawsuit, Powell v. General Motors, filed on February 18, 2025, which alleges that Illinois native James S. Powell II found that his 2023 GMC Yukon Denali had metal shavings in the oil and a damaged engine block caused by a connecting rod failure when he brought it in for service due to a check engine light.
Multiple lawsuits across the country followed, all of which were consolidated into Powell v. General Motors in August 2025. The most recent addition is Hermanowicz v. General Motors, which was filed in October and later included in Powell v. General Motors. Let's take a closer look at the lawsuit and its claims.
What the lawsuit is all about
According to the initial lawsuit, the plaintiff, James Powell II, states that the L87 is dangerously unsafe due to the issues with its bottom end. The engine's bearings are prone to failure, resulting in the engine seizing or a conrod puncturing the block. This can happen without warning, and such an incident can lead (and has led) to a dangerous situation if it occurs at high speeds. Because drivers cannot predict the failure, there's no way to pull over. The L87 has a lot of other issues besides, but that's the major one on the table here.
Moreover, GM's replacement engines allegedly had the same problems, which failed to address the underlying issue. The plaintiff further alleges that GM was aware of these issues for several years and either neglected them or downplayed them. From a legal standpoint, this means that GM has violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. The law states, in summary, that it's unlawful for businesses to engage in false advertising campaigns or misleading business practices, such as selling faulty products without informing the consumer. It's a shame, really, considering that the L87 is one of the most powerful engines ever put in a Chevrolet.
If you own a vehicle with the L87 engine, it's important to be aware of the engine's faults and look for any signs of odd behavior from the powertrain, especially under load. The failure can occur suddenly, and a punctured engine block at highway speeds can be disastrous for passengers and fellow motorists alike.