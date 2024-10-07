6 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put In A Chevy Pickup Truck

Chevrolet has been building trucks for more than a century. Its first foray into that segment was the 1918 Model T, not to be confused with Henry Ford's iconic car of the same name. Chevy's Model T was partially a do-it-yourself offering, consisting of only a chassis and frame. That left the owner to install their own cab and body, which led to some creative configurations. That initial model was powered by a 224 cubic inch (3.7 liter) I4 engine that put out just 36 horsepower and came in half-ton and one-ton versions.

In the 100-plus years since then, Chevy trucks have evolved along with automotive technology. In 1929, Chevy introduced the straight-six engine and enclosed cab to the pickup truck world, and the Task Force series that debuted in 1955 could be purchased with GM's new small-block V8 engine. The legendary and long-running C and K series first appeared in 1967 and lasted through 2002, by which point those badges had been replaced by the Silverado. The 2025 Silverado comes with several engine options, all of which dwarf Chevy's early engines in terms of output. Intrepid Chevy owners haven't stopped at what they can get from dealerships, though. Some of them use modified engines to take their trucks beyond the realms for which they were originally intended; we're going to take a peek into the best of both of those worlds and show you the most powerful Chevy trucks to ever hit the road.

