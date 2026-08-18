5 Downsides Of Body-On Frame SUVs

If you are in the market for an SUV, as so many buyers are these days, you've got a lot of decisions to make before settling on a vehicle. More than a simple vehicle segment, today's broader SUV label covers vehicles of every shape and size, with sizes ranging from miniature subcompacts to extended-wheelbase three-rows, and engines ranging from tiny turbocharged three-cylinder engines to massive V8s. One of the most fundamental differences when comparing SUVs is whether it uses unibody or body-on-frame construction.

The unibody vs. body-on-frame debate has been going on for a long time, and there's really no right or wrong answer to the question, as each type of SUV does different things well, and will appeal to different types of buyers. There's a reason, after all, why the massive companies like Ford, GM, and Toyota have extensive SUV lineups that include both unibody and body-on-frame offerings aimed at different markets.

The traditional body-on-frame SUV can be extremely capable and, in some situations, can do things and go places that a unibody SUV simply cannot, but there are some significant downsides to keep in mind too. Below, we've listed five of the big downsides that are likely to come with body-on-frame SUVs. Specifics will vary depending on which exact model you're looking at it, but as a general rule, these factors can apply to most body-on-frame SUVs, whether it's a smaller Toyota 4Runner or Jeep Wrangler or a full-size model like a Chevy Tahoe or Ford Expedition.