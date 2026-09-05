3 Compact Cars With Better Resale Value Than The Toyota Corolla

In a market dominated by pick-ups and SUVs, the Toyota Corolla is a compact car that has still managed to sell in huge numbers. The Corolla first hit the Japanese market in 1966, and over 50 million units have been sold since. In its more than 60-year history, it has earned the title of the best-selling car of all time. In the first half of 2026 alone, Toyota sold over 131,000 units, making it also one of the best-selling cars of the year so far. The Corolla nameplate has built a solid reputation in the car market as one of the most reliable compact cars, and it's also known for its solid fuel efficiency, practicality, and long-term value.

It has also been listed as one of the best cars for resale value by both iSeeCars and CarEdge. Resale value is an important consideration that every buyer should consider when buying a car. That's because it helps ensure you don't sell or trade your car at a huge loss down the road. Despite its legendary status in the car market, however, there are some compact vehicles in the market that have proven to hold their value even better than the Corolla.