3 Compact Cars With Better Resale Value Than The Toyota Corolla
In a market dominated by pick-ups and SUVs, the Toyota Corolla is a compact car that has still managed to sell in huge numbers. The Corolla first hit the Japanese market in 1966, and over 50 million units have been sold since. In its more than 60-year history, it has earned the title of the best-selling car of all time. In the first half of 2026 alone, Toyota sold over 131,000 units, making it also one of the best-selling cars of the year so far. The Corolla nameplate has built a solid reputation in the car market as one of the most reliable compact cars, and it's also known for its solid fuel efficiency, practicality, and long-term value.
It has also been listed as one of the best cars for resale value by both iSeeCars and CarEdge. Resale value is an important consideration that every buyer should consider when buying a car. That's because it helps ensure you don't sell or trade your car at a huge loss down the road. Despite its legendary status in the car market, however, there are some compact vehicles in the market that have proven to hold their value even better than the Corolla.
Honda Civic Sedan
According to data from iSeeCars, a five-year-old Civic sedan retains 77.3% of its value, selling at an average price of $19,863 in the used-car market. That's better than both a Corolla hatchback and sedan, which, per iSeeCars, only retain 74.3% and 72.6% of their original value, respectively.
The site estimates that an average Corolla hatchback and sedan can sell at an average price of $19,995 and $17,629, respectively. Data from Kelly Blue Book (KBB) also ranks the Honda Civic as the best car in its class for resale value, although the site's estimates are a bit lower at 52.5% after five years of ownership. CarEdge's depreciation figures also rank the Civic sedan as losing only 29% of its value after five years vs. 33% for the Corolla.
The Honda Civic beats the Toyota Corolla in terms of overall sales in the first half of 2026 as well. Overall, the Civic is one of the few compact cars with better ratings than the Corolla. A 2026 model starts at $29,395, which is slightly higher than the $23,125 price tag for an entry-level model of the 2026 Corolla.
Honda Civic Hatchback
The Civic Hatchback is among the best cars for resale value after five years, and it performs better than the Toyota Corolla. According to iSeeCars, a Honda Civic Hatchback only loses 23.2% of its original MSRP on average after five years. That's more than a Toyota Corolla Hatchback, which loses 25.7% of its original value on average over the same time period. According to iSeeCars' ranking of the best small-size cars by resale value, the Honda Civic Hatchback ranks second-best overall, only falling behind its sedan variant. Unfortunately, KBB's data doesn't distinguish between the resale value of the Honda Civic sedan and hatchback body styles.
It isn't a success story for the Civic Hatchback in all places, though. On CarEdge's depreciation rankings, both the Corolla sedan and hatchback beat the Civic Hatchback when it comes to five-year resale value. Specifically, CarEdge states that the Civic Hatchback loses 41% of its value after five years, while the Corolla hatchback and sedan lose 23% and 33%, respectively. If those numbers are appealing to you, the entry-level trim of the 2026 Honda Civic Hatchback starts at $27,895. Meanwhile, a used Honda Civic Hatchback can fetch an average price of $24,497.
Acura Integra
The Acura brand was launched roughly 20 years after the first Corolla rolled off the assembly line. Despite being a younger brand than even the Corolla model itself, Acura's Integra can hold its own in resale value. According to KBB data, the Acura Integra is among the best small cars for resale value. The site estimates that the model can fetch about 43.2% of its original value after five years. KBB describes the Integra's resale value as "exceptional," putting it ahead of the Toyota Corolla in long-term value retention, which receives an "above average" assessment.
However, the Acura Integra doesn't perform better than the Corolla in resale value on all the sites we used for reference. CarEdge's depreciation values for the Integra are a bit lower, with the site estimating that it loses about 43% of its value after the same period, with a resale price of about $23,149. Data from the same site estimates that the Corolla has better resale value than the Integra, with the sedan variant losing 33% and the hatchback losing 23%.
Still, the Acura Integra is a compact luxury car, so it offers more niceties than the Corolla, which is more focused on efficiency, reliability, practicality, and value. Acura builds the Integra on the same base as the Honda Civic Hatchback, and it starts at an MSRP of $33,400.