These 5 Car And Truck Models Have The Best Resale Value After 5 Years

It's common knowledge that most vehicles, with a few notable exceptions, are subject to rather heavy depreciation, especially in the first few years of ownership. According to the industry, four-wheelers will depreciate 15% percent in the first year of ownership — that's why people say "a car loses value when it drives off the lot" — and approximately 10% for every year thereafter. This depreciation often tends to stabilize around year five, which is why the five-year mark is kind of the sweet spot for used car purchases.

It's not at all uncommon to see vehicles holding half – or sometimes even more – of their original sticker price five years down the line, but some hold value better than others. Now, naturally, when buying a car, you'd obviously want one that gets you the most money back when you sell it down the line.

We've collated data from various reputable sources, and done our own calculations to find out which of America's best-selling vehicles hold value the best after a five-year period. From purely a numbers point of view, a limited-run car like the Lexus LFA or Porsche 911 will hold value the best since there's a fixed supply. However, that wouldn't be useful for the everyday consumer, so, in our research we've only looked at mass-market models from the likes of Toyota, Honda, and Ford. Unsurprisingly, four of the five vehicles on our list are from Toyota.