5 Of The Most Reliable Compact Cars You Can Buy In 2026
The compact car is still a very important part of the American auto market, even if some brands have left the segment to chase more profitable SUV and crossover sales. Yes, compact sedans and hatchbacks might be outsold by crossovers these days, but let's not overlook that Toyota still moved nearly a quarter-million Corollas in 2025, with the Honda Civic's sales not far behind.
Buyers are still drawn to compacts for many reasons, including their small footprint — great for city driving — and, of course, their relatively low prices, especially important since average vehicle MSRPs seemingly never stop rising. Compact cars also deliver great fuel economy, taking the top spots on the list of 2026's most fuel-efficient vehicles. And then there's the all-important reliability factor too.
Reliability plays a huge role in lowering a car's total cost of ownership, and a reputation for being dependable is a big reason why stalwarts like the Corolla and Civic continue to dominate the segment. Along with those stalwarts of the segment, though, other compact car models also deliver high reliability scores. Below, we've rounded up five of 2026's most reliable compact cars, based on rankings and scores from outlets like Consumer Reports and research providers like JD Power and iSeeCars.
Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Corolla may not necessarily be a car that stirs the soul, nor is it the fastest or most exciting compact car on the market. However, our review of the 2025 Corolla showed exactly why so many buyers have flocked to this car over its long history. The Corolla is affordable, practical, good on gas, and simply gets the job done. It's also extremely reliable.
The Corolla is offered in both sedan and hatchback body styles, and both versions rank near the top of Consumer Reports' predicted reliability ratings for small cars, with the sedan body style earning a slight edge over the hatchback. JD Power, meanwhile, has the Corolla as the most reliable compact car in its 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study. The iSeeCars reliability ranking for compact cars has the Toyota Corolla eighth in the segment with a reliability score of 7.4 out of 10.
When you factor in the Corolla's low starting price and strong resale value, it's not hard to see why this car is such a common choice for small-car buyers. Better yet, like most Toyotas these days, the Corolla is available with a hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 50 mpg combined, keeping the cost of ownership even lower.
Subaru Impreza
The Impreza is one of Subaru's longest-running models, and in a lineup heavy on SUVs, the Impreza increasingly stands out for its lower ride height and less rugged styling. Compared to its compact rivals, the Impreza also sets itself apart with its standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and four-cylinder boxer engine, both of which are Subaru signatures.
It may not follow the mechanical paths its competitors take, but that hasn't stopped the Impreza from being a reliable car. In fact, Consumer Reports ranks the 2026 Impreza number one among all compact cars for predicted reliability. The Impreza also earns a 7.3 out of 10 reliability score from iSeeCars, which places it ninth overall in the class.
Our review of the 2026 Subaru Impreza RS showed that while the car isn't the hot hatch some may have wanted, its low price, practical interior, and signature Subaru all-wheel-drive capability make it an appealing purchase nonetheless. The fact that the Impreza also enjoys great reliability is one more feather in its cap. Of course, we should also mention that Subaru also offers a higher-riding, more rugged version of the Impreza in the form of the highly popular Crosstrek SUV. Not surprisingly, the mechanically similar Crosstrek was the highest-ranked small SUV in JD Power's 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study.
Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is one of those generational winners when it comes to reliability, and even though it has grown in size and complexity over the decades, it still maintains that reputation today. Honda offers the Civic as either a sedan or a hatchback with both gasoline and hybrid engines, and some rankings break those models up separately, but no matter which version you're looking at, the Civic does well.
JD Power's 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study lists the Civic as the second-most reliable compact car, while the gasoline-powered Civic places ninth in Consumer Reports' expected reliability rankings for reliable compacts, with the Civic Hybrid a few spots behind that. When looking at the iSeeCars compact reliability ratings, the Civic Hatchback is technically ranked second with a 7.9 out of 10 score, but the only car that scores higher is the Volkswagen Golf, which left the American market after the 2021 model year. The Civic Sedan is close behind with a 7.7 out of 10, placing fifth in the compact class.
The Civic's appeal goes far beyond its reliability, though. Our review of the 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid found the car delivers a blend of practicality, fuel efficiency, and fun that few vehicles can match. That performance is even more impressive when you factor in the Civic's affordable price tag.
Mazda3
Mazda, like many other brands, has heavily shifted its lineup toward crossovers and SUVs over the last several years. The Mazda3, however, has stuck around as the brand's entry-level model. The current Mazda3 is an aging design compared to many of its competitors, having been around since the 2019 model year, but that might actually be a good thing when it comes to reliability.
The Mazda3 is available as either a sedan or hatchback, and iSeeCars rates the two body styles separately. Both versions of the car do well, though, with the Mazda3 hatchback earning a 7.9 out of 10 reliability score and the sedan earning a 7.7. The only current model ranked higher on that list is the Honda Civic hatchback, which ties the Mazda3's hatchback's overall score. Consumer Reports, meanwhile, ranks the 2026 Mazda3 eighth among compact cars for predicted reliability.
Reliability is just one part of the Mazda3's appeal, though. The car can be optioned with a torquey 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, which help it stand out from some of the more mainstream offerings in the segment. Our testing of the 2026 Mazda3 has shown that, while it is indeed aging, it still sets itself apart with power, handling, and refinement that nicely bridge the gap between a basic commuter car and a more hard-edged enthusiast model.
Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius has always been known for its stellar fuel economy. In fact, saving gas is actually the whole reason the Prius exists. When the Prius entered its current generation for the 2023 model year, though, this compact hybrid became a bit of a revelation. As our review of the 2025 Prius showed, the better-looking and significantly more powerful fifth-generation Prius has upped its game in big ways while still delivering the outstanding fuel economy it's always been known for.
The new Prius hasn't lost its reputation for reliability either. Consumer Reports has the 2026 Prius ranked fourth of all compact cars for predicted reliability score. Rather than the standard compact car category, iSeeCars puts the Prius in its separate hybrid category, where it ranks number one with an 8.0 out of 10 reliability score. JD Power, meanwhile, gives the Prius a score of 75 out of 100 in the reliability category.
With Toyota adding hybrid power across its lineup, Prius sales have been on the downturn lately, but Toyota's original hybrid model still offers a lot. Not only can you get up to 57 mpg combined, but a Prius is likely to provide a reliable, trouble-free ownership experience for years to come.
Methodology
We selected the cars on this list based on their reliability scores and rankings as published by Consumer Reports, JD Power, and iSeeCars. Some discontinued models like the Volkswagen Golf and Kia Forte also did well in these rankings, but we limited our choices to 2026 models currently available on dealer lots for this list.