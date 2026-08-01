5 Of The Most Reliable Compact Cars You Can Buy In 2026

The compact car is still a very important part of the American auto market, even if some brands have left the segment to chase more profitable SUV and crossover sales. Yes, compact sedans and hatchbacks might be outsold by crossovers these days, but let's not overlook that Toyota still moved nearly a quarter-million Corollas in 2025, with the Honda Civic's sales not far behind.

Buyers are still drawn to compacts for many reasons, including their small footprint — great for city driving — and, of course, their relatively low prices, especially important since average vehicle MSRPs seemingly never stop rising. Compact cars also deliver great fuel economy, taking the top spots on the list of 2026's most fuel-efficient vehicles. And then there's the all-important reliability factor too.

Reliability plays a huge role in lowering a car's total cost of ownership, and a reputation for being dependable is a big reason why stalwarts like the Corolla and Civic continue to dominate the segment. Along with those stalwarts of the segment, though, other compact car models also deliver high reliability scores. Below, we've rounded up five of 2026's most reliable compact cars, based on rankings and scores from outlets like Consumer Reports and research providers like JD Power and iSeeCars.