Subaru's New Impreza Isn't What Fans Want, But It's What Buyers Need

Times change, nameplates evolve, and familiar friends grow up into something not quite so recognizable. Subaru's Impreza carved a space in the brains of many for its rally days, a blue and gold flash piloted by racing icons like Colin McRae. These days, its achievements are far more humble, though arguably far more valuable with it.

The average price for a new car in the U.S. now exceeds $50,000, a figure both impressive and terrifying. A perfect storm — or perhaps that should be perfect plague — of COVID shutdowns followed by misguided tariffs have coincided with fears of recession and less disposable income. Navigating the used car market already felt tricky; now finding a good deal is positively arcane.

And amid all that, the 2026 Impreza has apparently decided that nobody really wants a road-legal rally car anymore. No, they want an affordable hatchback.