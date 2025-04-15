The Surprising Reason Why Subaru WRC Cars Have Gold Rims
Subaru's World Rally Championship cars are some of the most legendary rally cars ever made, such as the Subaru Impreza WRX. Known for their distinctive blue-and-gold paint job, powerful turbocharged engines, and championship pedigree, these cars are truly iconic. But one feature that always steals the show is their gold rims. While they may look like just a bold style choice, there's a specific reason behind them.
Subaru's iconic gold rims are a carryover from a sponsorship by the British cigarette brand State Express 555, which used a blue-and-gold color scheme on its packaging. The colors were first used on the Subaru Legacy RS in 1993 and soon became synonymous with Subaru's rally success, especially with top drivers like Colin McRae and Petter Solberg. Even after withdrawing from the WRC in 2008, ending the partnership with State Express, Subaru kept the blue-and-gold theme due to its strong association with the brand's motorsport heritage.
Today, Subaru's performance models often feature those popular gold wheels and World Rally Blue paint, each a nod to the company's successful rally history. Now the colors are no longer about advertising — they're a lasting tribute to the era of Subaru's rally dominance.
Subaru used the iconic gold rims for its motorsports rebranding in 2019
When Subaru left the WRC in 2008 due to financial concerns stemming from the global economic recession, many undoubtedly believed the cars' colors would be retired. But that wasn't to be the case.
Subaru brought back the iconic blue and gold in 2019 as part of a refreshed identity for its motorsports program. The updated look saw the return of the gold rims, along with the vivid blue paint job and the company's multi-star graphic emblazoned in bright yellow. This modernized version of the classic design was revealed at the North American International Auto Show, marking a new chapter for Subaru's involvement in competitive racing, which included stage rally, rallycross, and off-road racing.
The company continued its winning ways in the years following the redesign, with drivers Brandon Semenuk and Keaton Williams getting a win at the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood in March, 2025. This was the duo's fourth consecutive victory at the 100 Acre Wood event and the second event overall in the 2025 American Rally Association season.