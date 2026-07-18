4 Compact Cars With Better Ratings Than The Toyota Corolla

It's no surprise that people love the Toyota Corolla. Toyota has produced this compact car since the 1960s, and it has sold over 50 million units in that time. As of this writing, Car and Driver lists it as the twelfth best-selling vehicle in the United States in 2026, and in a market dominated by SUVs and pickup trucks, it's the only one of two compact cars to crack that top dozen. When you combine the fact that Toyota is renowned for its consistent production of incredibly reliable vehicles with the Corolla's very reasonable starting price of $23,125 (plus a $1,295 delivery, processing, and handling fee), there's very little reason as to why it shouldn't be as popular as it is.

Looking at the ratings from experts and customers alike compiled by the likes of Consumer Reports and J.D. Power, they typically concur with these positive opinions. However, the Toyota Corolla isn't the compact car on the market that gets the absolute highest of marks. We're going to look at four different compact car models from different companies that receive better ratings than the Corolla. Sometimes, the overall scores will be higher, but in others where the overall scores are quite similar, there are models that outpace the Toyota in areas like reliability or performance. So, if you're considering getting yourself a Toyota Corolla for your compact car needs, there's a chance these other options better fit your particular needs.