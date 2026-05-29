5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Corolla has earned a reputation for being a safe choice when you are in search of reliability in your daily transportation. In the U.S., the Corolla is marketed as two different vehicles, a four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback, which share a platform, but the latter provides the sedan with a longer wheelbase for more rear legroom. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the Toyota Corolla four-door sedan, since it has a lower price than the five-door hatch. Our review of the Toyota Corolla revealed that it's nicer than it used to be, but it's still entry-level.
The base 2026 Toyota Corolla LE four-door sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 169 horsepower. It drives the front wheels through a "Dynamic-Shift" CVT automatic transmission. U.S. News and World Report tested the performance of a Corolla LE, getting a 0-60 mph time of 8.9 seconds. The publication noted that the Corolla LE provided, "...sufficient pep for around-town and highway driving." Cargo capacity in the Corolla's trunk comes out to 13 cu. ft.
Pricing for the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE starts at $24,220 including the delivery, processing and handling fee. The base LE gets EPA-estimated fuel economy of 32 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the highway. Standard equipment on the Corolla LE includes a seven-inch digital gauge cluster, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 16-inch steel wheels with covers.
Hyundai Elantra SE - $23,870
The 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE is the base version of Hyundai's compact sedan which lands at a price that is $350 lower than its Toyota counterpart. Our review of this non-hybrid version of the Elantra warned that cheap doesn't mean bland.
The 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE gets its power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that cranks out 147 horsepower. That power is then directed to its front wheels after transiting through a CVT. Car and Driver performance testing of the Hyundai Elantra produced a 0-60 mph time of 8.1 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.3 seconds at 88 mph. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad was measured at 0.88g. The Elantra's cargo capacity comes in at 14 cu. ft., one cubic foot more than the Corolla.
The 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE pricing scheme starts at $23,870 including freight charges. The EPA has estimated the Elantra SE's fuel economy at 31 MPG in the city and 40 MPG on the highway. The list of standard equipment that the entry-level 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE comes with includes interior items like an eight-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, solar glass, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, USB ports front and rear, cloth seats, power windows and locks, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, and remote keyless entry system with alarm. Outside, you get 15-inch alloy wheels mounted with 195/65 tires, LED automatic headlights and running lights, and dual fold-away power bodycolor side mirrors.
Nissan Sentra S - $23,845
The 2026 Nissan Sentra S is Nissan's compact sedan that also comes in at a price under that of the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. As such, it undercuts the Corolla LE by $375, which could be used for several tanks of gasoline or a load of groceries. Our review of the Sentra, which is all-new for 2026, tells the story of how it gives you a lot for a little cash.
The Nissan Sentra S gets its power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that puts out 149 horsepower, driving the front wheels via a CVT. Performance testing by Car and Driver produced a 0-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.5 seconds at 85 mph. Skidpad roadholding measured out at 0.86g. The cargo capacity of the Sentra's trunk was calculated to be 14 cu. ft., a skosh bigger than that of the Toyota Corolla.
The price of the Nissan Sentra S is $23,845 including shipping and handling charges. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Sentra S is 30 MPG city and 38 MPG highway. The equipment that you get as standard with the Sentra S includes 16" steel wheels with full covers and P205/60HR16 all-season tires, LED headlights, and keyless entry system on the outside. Inside, you also receive items like a seven-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster, steering wheel audio controls that illuminate, Siri Eyes Free and Google Assistant, three-month trial subscription to Sirius XM, 12.3-inch LCD touchscreen display, and manually-adjustable front seats covered in cloth.
Kia K4 - $23,535
The 2026 Kia K4 LX sedan comes in $685 below the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE, which makes it one of the cheaper alternatives to the Corolla. Like the Corolla, the K4 is also available as a five-door hatchback, but unlike the Corolla, the hatchback shares the same wheelbase as the sedan. Due to Kia's decision to start the hatchback's pricing structure with the EX trim, there is no LX version of the hatch and no version of that bodystyle that lands at a lower price than the Corolla LE. Our review of the Kia K4 showed that while it has a fresh cabin, the base engine isn't going to excite anybody.
The 2026 Kia K4 sedan gets its power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 147-horsepower engine that is similar to the one in the 2026 Hyundai Elantra SE. It drives the front wheels through a CVT. Motor Trend tested the car's performance and got a 0-60 mph time of 8.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.2 seconds at 88.2 mph. Lateral acceleration came in at 0.83g. As far as cargo capacity goes, the K4's trunk can hold 15 cu. ft., making it larger than the Corolla's trunk.
Pricing for the 2026 Kia K4 LX sedan begins at $23,535, including the destination fee. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the K4 LX is 29 MPG city and 39 MPG highway. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, taillights, and running lights, smart cruise control, smart trunk, heated and powered side mirrors, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cloth seating.
2026 Hyundai Venue SE - $22,150
The 2026 Hyundai Venue SE is a subcompact SUV that sits at the starting point of Hyundai's U.S. lineup. For $22,150 including freight, it saves you a total of $2,070 when compared to the purchase of a 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. The Hyundai Venue SE also happens to be the smallest SUV you can buy in the U.S.
The Hyundai Venue SE is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with an output of 121 horsepower. Like most others on this page, it drives its front wheels with the assistance of a CVT transmission. Car and Driver put the Venue through its performance paces and got it to do the 0-60 mph run in 8.5 seconds, while it made it through the quarter-mile in 16.7 seconds at 83 mph, with skidpad roadholding measured at 0.82g. With the Venue being an SUV, it should shine in terms of cargo capacity in spite of its diminutive size, providing 18.7 cu. ft. behind the second row, expanding to 31.9 cu. ft. with the rear seat folded.
Pricing structure for the Hyundai Venue SE places its entry-level version at $22,150, including freight charges. Fuel economy, as expressed in EPA's estimated numbers, comes out to 29 MPG city and 33 MPG highway. The list of standard interior equipment in the 2026 Hyundai Venue SE includes eight-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4.2-inch TFT gauge display, anti-theft system integrated with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, and cloth seats. Outside, there are 15-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights with high beam assist.
Chevrolet Trax LS - $21,895
The 2026 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD is the price leader among our selection of the cheaper alternatives to the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. The entry-mode Trax we have here comes in at $21,895, which saves you a total of $2,235 over the price you'd expect to pay for the Corolla LE. Our review of the Trax gave the good news that it is affordable, handsome, practical, and reasonably spritely to drive.
The Trax is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine that is boosted by a turbocharger to the point where it produces 137 horsepower. That power is mated to a six-speed automatic that drives the front wheels. Car and Driver tested the performance of the Trax and came up with a 0-60 mph time of 8.8 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in an elapsed time of 16.8 seconds at 81 mph. The Trax pulled 0.84g during the skidpad roadholding test. In terms of cargo capacity, the Trax rules supreme, offering 26 cu. ft. of space behind the second row and enlarging to 54 cu. ft. when the second row is folded.
The pricing of the 2026 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD lands it at $21,895, including destination freight charge. The EPA-estimated fuel economy comes out to be 28 MPG city and 32 MPG highway. Standard equipment items included with the Trax LS FWD are 17-inch steel wheels with covers and 225/60 tires, eight-inch diagonal color touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker audio system, front bucket seats and split rear seat covered in cloth, and active noise cancellation.
Methodology
The pricing used for this comparison was for the base trim of each vehicle, with destination fees added. Pricing was accurate as of May 25, 2026, and was taken from manufacturers' websites, as were lists of standard equipment. Performance testing stats were researched from the sources cited and apply to the drivetrains that are standard in the base trim levels of each vehicle. EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers came from fueleconomy.gov.