5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has earned a reputation for being a safe choice when you are in search of reliability in your daily transportation. In the U.S., the Corolla is marketed as two different vehicles, a four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback, which share a platform, but the latter provides the sedan with a longer wheelbase for more rear legroom. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the Toyota Corolla four-door sedan, since it has a lower price than the five-door hatch. Our review of the Toyota Corolla revealed that it's nicer than it used to be, but it's still entry-level.

The base 2026 Toyota Corolla LE four-door sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 169 horsepower. It drives the front wheels through a "Dynamic-Shift" CVT automatic transmission. U.S. News and World Report tested the performance of a Corolla LE, getting a 0-60 mph time of 8.9 seconds. The publication noted that the Corolla LE provided, "...sufficient pep for around-town and highway driving." Cargo capacity in the Corolla's trunk comes out to 13 cu. ft.

Pricing for the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE starts at $24,220 including the delivery, processing and handling fee. The base LE gets EPA-estimated fuel economy of 32 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the highway. Standard equipment on the Corolla LE includes a seven-inch digital gauge cluster, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 16-inch steel wheels with covers.