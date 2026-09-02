5 40V Ryobi Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Whether you're adding to your power tool collection or just starting to assemble one, Ryobi is one of the major manufacturers you're all but certain to consider. If you do opt to buy into Ryobi's line of cordless power tools, you'll still have a few decisions to make, primarily between the brand's 18V and 40V powered lineups. While the former cache has more tools to choose from, the 40V line may be the wiser choice if power is your #1 priority, particularly if you need it for your yard.

You will generally need to pay a little extra for that power upgrade, however, as Ryobi's 40V tools and their batteries tend to cost more than their 18V counterparts at the point of purchase. The price increase may prove worth it, however, particularly for folks with larger yards and more heavy-duty projects to tackle.

If you find yourself flinching at the price for Ryobi's 40V branded tools and batteries, it may be worth noting that the Techtronic Industries-owned manufacturer's exclusive retailer, The Home Depot, regularly has budget-friendly sales on its gear. You might also be interested to know that not every 40V Ryobi tool is priced to break the bank. In fact, some of the brand's 40V tools are downright budget friendly. Here's a few you can currently buy for under $100 that are worthy of any Ryobi user's collection.