5 40V Ryobi Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Whether you're adding to your power tool collection or just starting to assemble one, Ryobi is one of the major manufacturers you're all but certain to consider. If you do opt to buy into Ryobi's line of cordless power tools, you'll still have a few decisions to make, primarily between the brand's 18V and 40V powered lineups. While the former cache has more tools to choose from, the 40V line may be the wiser choice if power is your #1 priority, particularly if you need it for your yard.
You will generally need to pay a little extra for that power upgrade, however, as Ryobi's 40V tools and their batteries tend to cost more than their 18V counterparts at the point of purchase. The price increase may prove worth it, however, particularly for folks with larger yards and more heavy-duty projects to tackle.
If you find yourself flinching at the price for Ryobi's 40V branded tools and batteries, it may be worth noting that the Techtronic Industries-owned manufacturer's exclusive retailer, The Home Depot, regularly has budget-friendly sales on its gear. You might also be interested to know that not every 40V Ryobi tool is priced to break the bank. In fact, some of the brand's 40V tools are downright budget friendly. Here's a few you can currently buy for under $100 that are worthy of any Ryobi user's collection.
Battery Topper Light - $39.97
Extra lighting is one of those things that most experienced DIYers regard as an absolutely essential addition to any tool kit. If you are looking to build out your own DIY lighting array and are already invested in Ryobi's 40V lineup, Ryobi makes a handful of lighting options that are powered by the same power packs.
That includes this Battery Topper model, which, as its name conveys, attaches directly to a 40V power pack and actually uses it as its standing base as well as its power source. It's a clever bit of minimalist design work from Team Ryobi, and the light itself is all the more impressive as it can produce up to 1,000 lumens of illumination. Such output can easily aid your work in any low-lit worksite, with Ryobi also equipping the device with a pivoting head that delivers 300 degrees of rotation and 120 degrees of horizontal pivot for directional lighting.
The light includes 2-by metal hanging hooks and is fitted with a USB-C port, so you can charge devices when a 40V battery is connected. Ryobi Shoppers have deemed the light well-worthy of use as well, awarding it a 4.9-star satisfaction rating and praising it as much for its effectiveness as its budget-friendly sticker price of $39.97. The folks at Pro Tools Review largely agreed, further praising the torch for its compact and lightweight design.
Battery Topper Fan - $39.97
Just FYI — that 1,000-lumen light is not the only budget-friendly battery topper tool you 'll find in Ryobi's 40V vaults these days. The brand actually released a Battery Topper Fan alongside the light, and yes, it is priced exactly the same at $39.97. Perhaps just as importantly, the fan has been just as well reviewed by Ryobi customers, who've awarded it a satisfaction rating of 4.8 stars. Pro Tools Reviews also had good things to say about it, saying the fan has a surprisingly solid low-setting power and runtime, with at least one Redditor noting the device provides a significant upgrade over Ryobi's 18V fans.
The battery-topping fan boasts basically the same design and features as the light, affixing directly to a 40V battery and using it for power and as its stand. The fan also features a USB-C port for charging mobile devices and other smaller gear. It also comes with 2-by metal clamps so you can attach it to standing structures as needed. Like the Battery Topper Light, Ryobi is also backing this fan with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
As for its capabilities, the fan features three speed settings, including low, medium, and high. At capacity, it can produce up to 260 CFM (cubic feet per minute) of air flow at 780 FPM (feet per minute). That should provide a noticeable breeze in many worksites and home garage setups.
Jet Fan Leaf Blower - $94.97
We'd wager that not many Ryobi users came here to read about smaller gear like lights and fans, particularly concerning the brand's powerful 40V lineup. So, let's have a look at a couple of actual power tools, including this 40V Jet Fan Leaf Blower, which Ryobi is currently selling for just $94.95.
If you're in the market for such a tool ahead of fallen leaf season, that price will be hard to pass up, particularly as Ryobi blowers are known to be top.notch devices. That's even more true if you've already got a 40V battery or two at your disposal. As for the blower's vital stats, Ryobi fixed it with a jet fan design that maxes out at 300 CFM and roughly 155 MPH of air flow. The manufacturer notes that there should be plenty of power to move both wet and dry leaves around your lawn.
The device boasts a top handle design and has a variable speed trigger that allows you to turn the airflow up or down as the moment dictates. The blower's 4.6-star user rating signals that Ryobi users are generally happy with the blower as well. While most praise it for its power and overall performance, some users did note durability concerns with both the device and its batteries. Nonetheless, it is still recommended by many customers, along with YouTubers like Tyler Graham.
12-inch String Trimmer - $99
Blowers can be used to clear light debris from driveways and patios, as well as to blow grass clippings off of pathways, roadways, and flower beds whenever you break out the mower and string trimmer. If you don't have a trimmer yet, you should know it's one of several tools that can greatly upgrade your yard care game. Ryobi is selling this 40V 12-inch model for a reasonable $99 these days.
There are cheaper trimmers in the Ryobi 18V lineup, of course. But if you want the power upgrade that comes with the 40V set, this looks to be a worthy investment, with Ryobi customers rating it at 4.5 stars. A few of those customers took the trimmer to task over issues with the motor, the automatic string feeder, and the overall weight with a 40V battery attached. However, most praise it for its powerful performance, ergonomic design, and quiet operation. Ditto for the DIY reviewer at MyFixItUpLife.
Several of those reviews seem to back up Ryobi's claims that the 40V trimmer delivers gas-level power as well, doing so without all the noise and noxious fumes. The company also claims up to 65 minutes of runtime on a charged battery, which should be enough to tackle virtually any backyard trim job. It's also easy to use via an adjustable speed trigger design and an auto feed line design.
300W Power Source and Charger - $99
In the rechargeable battery age, it can be a chore to keep every device and power pack properly charged and ready for action. When it comes to power tool batteries, it always pays dividends to have an extra charging option on hand. If that charger can perform other duties while on the job like this Power Source-Charger combo does, well, that would no doubt be a bonus for many.
The 5-star customer satisfaction review on the device's Ryobi product page likely reflects that fact, though this rating is the result of just 26 reviews. Still, that perfect score is impressive and conveys a confidence in the product that is backed up by a solid write up from Pro Tool Reviews. That site does note, however, that the tool is not designed for heavy-duty work site usage and is instead better suited to more recreational affairs.
That being said, the device can actually be used to charge your Ryobi 40V batteries, and it can do so while also charging other smaller devices plugged into its USB ports. It's also fit with Pure Sine Wave technology, meaning it can handle charging more sensitive devices. Apart from charging, the device can also produce 300 watts of power, which can be more than enough to run mobile devices, electronics, and some small appliances. It's even compatible with Ryobi's Foldable Solar Panels, making it a 40V device as versatile as it is affordable at just $99.