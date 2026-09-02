5 Cars That Prove 1969 Was The Best Year For Dodge

Many automakers have had so-called golden years — time periods when everything neatly slots into place, from marketing, to consumer sentiment, to sales figures, to design, to performance, and everything in between. It is a rare moment when the designers, accountants, and engineers all come together and head in the same direction to make a vision happen.

For Dodge, that moment was the year 1969, and the evidence that we have surrounding it is quite astounding. To begin with, let's take a look at what the company had been doing, It was making race cars with huge wings that became so dominant in NASCAR that the governing body changed the race rules after just a year to make the car go away. It was also taking massive displacement V8 engines and stuffing them into mid-size bodies and selling the cars for what would today amount to fire sale pricing.

Furthermore, Dodge was making some of the best non-Cadillac land yacht cars on the market, as well as legendary off-road capable trucks. In addition to all of that — if the above wasn't enough — the company was also supplying police forces around the country with vehicles. These good times would not last, of course — they rarely do — but for one glorious year, Dodge was absolutely untouchable. Here are five vehicles that prove that 1969 was the best year for Dodge.