Which Classic Mopar Was Called The 'Blue Collar' Muscle Car And What Made It So Special?

The 1968 Dodge Super Bee's standard engine was a 335-horsepower version of the 383 V8, which used the camshaft, induction system, and cylinder heads from the larger 440 V8. You could get a street version of the 426 HEMI engine for $1,000, but most customers left that box unchecked. For 1969, the famed Dodge 440 Six Pack was added, using three Holley two-barrel carbs to produce 390 horses for a more reasonable $460 cost, making the Super Bee one of the six legendary muscle cars built with the 440 Six Pack.

In 1970, the Coronet was restyled, resulting in some cosmetic changes. The following year it was discontinued; the Super Bee became a low-cost performance version of the redesigned Charger. This would be the last year for the Super Bee, not counting the 2007-09 attempt to revive it on the recent Charger platform. A total of just around 56,000 Super Bees were made during its four years of production, making them fairly rare compared to most other mass-market muscle cars.

In a July 1969 road test in Car Life magazine, a 1969 Dodge Super Bee with the 440 Six Pack engine did 0-60 mph in a scorching 6.3 seconds, with the quarter-mile flashing by in 13.8 seconds at 104.2 mph. That's pretty impressive performance, even for the peak of the muscle car era.

The 1968 to 1971 Dodge Super Bee was a key part of the democratization of muscle cars. Rides like these were affordable for working-class people who wanted high-performance vehicles, but still needed a monthly payment that they could handle.