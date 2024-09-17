What Years Did Dodge Make The Super Bee? (And How Much One's Worth Today)
Throughout the decades, Dodge has become a hugely successful name in the car and truck scene. Of course, when looking at the most successful Dodge models ever sold in the United States, the brand's legacy is largely defined by its muscle cars. The likes of the Challenger, Charger, and more quickly became and remain appreciated by car enthusiasts everywhere. Thus, many of these varieties have stuck around for the long haul. Despite making its mark on Dodge's company history, the Super Bee wasn't afforded such consistent longevity. It has gone through quite an unorthodox run in the Dodge catalog.
The original run of the Dodge Super Bee kicked off in mid-1968 and, unfortunately, it didn't last for very long. The Super Bee concluded its tenure in 1971, being folded into the Charger family of vehicles. However, the story of the Super Bee doesn't end here. Periodically throughout the late 2000s into the 2010s, the car returned a handful of times under the Charger banner. It came back first in 2007, sticking around through 2008 and 2009 before taking a break. It then came back in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most recently the Super Bee was resurrected for the 2023 model year as part of Dodge's Last Call collector line.
If you're looking to get your hands on a Super Bee all these years after its introduction, what can you expect to pay for one?
The value of a Super Bee in the modern era
It may not rank among the most expensive classic muscle cars of all time, but the various incarnations of the Dodge Super Bee still go for decent amounts on the used market. When looking at its initial, non-Charger run, it becomes abundantly clear that you'll have to spend a pretty penny to own one. According to Classic.com, based on the past five years of sales, the average 1968 model going price is around $58,000. The 1969 edition ups the ante with an average of $87,378, with the 1970 sitting at around $66,325. Its first year within the Charger lineage and final year of its initial run, 1971, boasts a sold range of $33,000 to $135,000.
Jumping into the 21st century for the return of the Charger Super Bee, sold listings for the 2007 version range from $28,853 to $40,000. As for the 2008 edition, recent auctions have seen it sell for amounts from $10,000 to $18,353, and a 2009 Charger Super Bee can reach around $40,250.
The asking price for a 2012 Charger Super Bee ranges from $16,899 to $24,995, while the 2013 has an average sale amount of $15,050, and a 2014 typically goes for around $16,000. The 2023 Last Call Charger Super Bee, of which only 1,000 were made, has sold on the used car market between $54,000 and $65,000 — sticking close to its MSRP range of $50,399 to $63,985.
Even though not all of its iterations are considered classics, and it only got to stand on its own two feet away from the Charger label for a few short years, there's no denying the Dodge Super Bee's place as one of the most iconic Mopar cars ever built.