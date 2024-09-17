What Years Did Dodge Make The Super Bee? (And How Much One's Worth Today)

Throughout the decades, Dodge has become a hugely successful name in the car and truck scene. Of course, when looking at the most successful Dodge models ever sold in the United States, the brand's legacy is largely defined by its muscle cars. The likes of the Challenger, Charger, and more quickly became and remain appreciated by car enthusiasts everywhere. Thus, many of these varieties have stuck around for the long haul. Despite making its mark on Dodge's company history, the Super Bee wasn't afforded such consistent longevity. It has gone through quite an unorthodox run in the Dodge catalog.

The original run of the Dodge Super Bee kicked off in mid-1968 and, unfortunately, it didn't last for very long. The Super Bee concluded its tenure in 1971, being folded into the Charger family of vehicles. However, the story of the Super Bee doesn't end here. Periodically throughout the late 2000s into the 2010s, the car returned a handful of times under the Charger banner. It came back first in 2007, sticking around through 2008 and 2009 before taking a break. It then came back in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most recently the Super Bee was resurrected for the 2023 model year as part of Dodge's Last Call collector line.

If you're looking to get your hands on a Super Bee all these years after its introduction, what can you expect to pay for one?

