5 Tech Brands Owned By Panasonic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the consumer electronics market, Panasonic is a brand name that is as well known as Sony, Samsung, or virtually any other major manufacturer in the game, really. The company's reputation in the electronics industry is built on the back of more than a century of developing and releasing innovative, budget-friendly products that are intended to be used on a daily basis by consumers.
These days, the company's brand logo can be found emblazoned on everything from video cameras, home entertainment systems, and high-quality televisions to kitchen appliances, personal grooming devices, and batteries for electric vehicles. Panasonic has even branched out into AI-driven business solutions, and it's safe to say that the company has come a long way from the home-based light socket company Konosuke Matsushita founded in 1918.
That company has survived World Wars, economic uncertainty, and a slew of growing pains to take its place among the world's major electronics brands. Along the way, it has also built up a few other notable tech outfits that have helped it grow both in market share and toward a future in which technology may be more integrated into our lives than ever. Here are a few of the more prominent tech brands and companies currently under the Panasonic umbrella.
Technics
If you're a music lover who's been jaded by the ownership issues plaguing the digital age, odds are you've looked into getting back into the physical media game. If vinyl records have become your media of choice, you probably spent some time shopping for a new turntable too. Assuming that's the case, you no doubt considered purchasing a player bearing the Technics name, as it's been as celebrated as any brand in the hi-fi arena over the past several decades.
That is in no small part due to the success of Technics' SL-1200 turntable, which pretty much reigns as the gold standard for DJ decks. That's been true for more than 50 years now, though Technics had been around for several years by the time the SL-1200 started taking dance floors by storm. In fact, the brand made its market debut in 1965 with eyes on becoming a staple of the high-end audio market by bringing a technologically advanced approach to its hi-fi gear and accessories. It did so under Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, which, as you may or may not realize, eventually became Panasonic Corporation.
As it stands, Technics is one of a few tech-driven outfits that have always existed under the Panasonic ownership umbrella. While turntables remain a big part of the greater Technics product line, the Panasonic-owned shingle also makes speakers, amplifiers, and Bluetooth-enabled audio systems. Technics even makes a range of wireless headphones and earbuds, which serve as a solid alternative to similar devices from the major brands.
Lumix
Glancing back at the company's product history, one might swear that they'd seen many film and digital cameras bearing the Panasonic logo. That is not the case, however, as Panasonic didn't go all-in on the camera market until the early 2000s. The year was 2001, in fact, which is when the electronics giant released the first cameras with the Lumix name.
Like Technics, the Lumix brand came into being as a way for Panasonic to expand into a largely untapped market for the company, which founded its photographic venture on the principle of developing technologically advanced cameras built for amateur photographers. Depending on who you talk to, they may also be suitable for use in professional environments. Panasonic's Lumix lineup has expanded greatly since the 2001 debut of the flagship LC5 camera. The current lineup of Lumix-branded gear includes a full range of no-nonsense point-and-shoot models, as well as several mirrorless digital cameras and models designed more for cinematic ventures and live-streaming production.
Lumix also features multiple lens options for its mirrorless full-frame models and its Micro Four Thirds models. Apart from supplying photographers with cameras fit for virtually any occasion, Lumix offers several workflow solutions too, including apps built to enable fast editing and sharing of pics and vids, as well as to help you keep your shots organized for easy access after the shoot. Despite the relative youth of the Lumix brand, Panasonic's tech-savvy camera wing still doesn't feel like it's playing catch-up with more established camera brands.
Eneloop
In the modern world, power plays a pretty significant role in the average human's day-to-day existence. Given our reliance on handheld devices that do not require any sort of AC power supply, rechargeable batteries have become a bigger part of our lives than anyone might reasonably have anticipated even a decade ago. While Milwaukee Tool changed the rechargeable battery game as much as anyone with the introduction of lithium-ion technology to cordless power tools, many smaller devices continue to rely on AA and AAA batteries for power.
Those battery sizes have long had rechargeable options as well, and Panasonic has had skin in that sector of the rechargeable battery game for quite some time by way of its Eneloop brand. If you're unfamiliar with Eneloop, Panasonic took control of the rechargeable battery outfit when it acquired the now largely defunct Sanyo brand. Before jettisoning Sanyo, Panasonic scraped the Eneloop shingle off of the brand's outgoing scrapheap, folding it into the Panasonic Energy fold and pressing forward with production on the pint-sized power packs.
Clearly, Panasonic bosses found there was much to believe in when it came to Eneloop's innovative Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) design, which helps to limit the battery-draining self-discharge issue that has plagued many lesser and older rechargeables. They're designed to last for many years at a time too, with some Eneloop batteries claiming to retain up to 70% of their charge even after 10 years in storage. Such innovation has helped rank Eneloop among the best rechargeable battery brands on the market.
Blue Yonder and Clearview management systems
While the previous entries are, more or less, focused on Panasonic's tech-savvy additions to the consumer arena, recent years have found the Japanese company venturing more and more into the tech-friendly world of AI-based management solutions. That includes the acquisition of two tech brands that are looking to revolutionize the supply chain and restaurant industries, respectively.
The first is called Blue Yonder, and is focused largely on helping companies better manage the supply chain needs of their operations. Blue Yonder positions itself as the market's top end-to-end digital fulfillment provider, with its AI-driven platform allowing companies of all shapes and sizes to track their products from Point A to Point B with ease and confidence. Panasonic has owned Blue Yonder since 2021, when it acquired an additional 80% of the tech company's shares after previously shelling out for the other 20%. At the time, Blue Yonder was valued at $8.5 billion, with Panasonic paying $5.6 billion for the remaining 80% stake and bringing its total additional investment to $7.1 billion, including repayment of outstanding debt.
It isn't entirely clear what Panasonic paid for its 51% controlling stake in Quick Service Software Inc., the company behind the Clearview restaurant management platform, as the terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. That deal did go down in 2015, however, and in the years since, the tech outfit has come to count major restaurant chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes among its clients. As for what Clearview does, the management software provides strategic business insight to restaurateurs, helping them find ways to make better decisions and thus make more money.
Hive Media Control
Given that Panasonic has long had a presence in the video and projector markets, it should hardly come as a surprise that the Japanese outfit invested in a media company. What may be surprising is that Panasonic took so long to do it. In fact, the ink is likely still wet on the paperwork that brought Hive Media Control into the Panasonic fold, with its Projector & Display Corporation subsidiary taking control of the UK-based tech startup in May 2026.
Like Panasonic's Clearview acquisition, the dollar amount paid for Hive is uncertain, though it is known that the deal covered 100% of the startup. Even still, the terms of the deal dictate that Hive continue to operate as "a standalone business with a vendor-neutral market approach." Panasonic has said, however, that Hive's video playback technologies can be used alongside its projector and display products.
As for what Hive actually does, the company specializes in producing immersive video installations like those you might see at art museums, during live music and theater performances, or in corporate environments. Its modular Beeblade playback and processing engine helps the company produce and manage all the elements behind its intricate multimedia installations. Hive offers different Beeblade models as well, with the Minima model offering full HD playback and output, the Osmia delivering 4K playback and 4K output, the Pluto upping playback to 8K with 4K output, and the Nexus going 8K all around.