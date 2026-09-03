5 Tech Brands Owned By Panasonic

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In the consumer electronics market, Panasonic is a brand name that is as well known as Sony, Samsung, or virtually any other major manufacturer in the game, really. The company's reputation in the electronics industry is built on the back of more than a century of developing and releasing innovative, budget-friendly products that are intended to be used on a daily basis by consumers.

These days, the company's brand logo can be found emblazoned on everything from video cameras, home entertainment systems, and high-quality televisions to kitchen appliances, personal grooming devices, and batteries for electric vehicles. Panasonic has even branched out into AI-driven business solutions, and it's safe to say that the company has come a long way from the home-based light socket company Konosuke Matsushita founded in 1918.

That company has survived World Wars, economic uncertainty, and a slew of growing pains to take its place among the world's major electronics brands. Along the way, it has also built up a few other notable tech outfits that have helped it grow both in market share and toward a future in which technology may be more integrated into our lives than ever. Here are a few of the more prominent tech brands and companies currently under the Panasonic umbrella.