Who Makes Panasonic TVs And Where Are They Built?

During the 2000s and 2010s, when Plasma TVs were the biggest deal in TV tech, Panasonic was one of the most respected TV brands around. The company stopped Plasma TV production in 2014 and then, in 2015, dropped out of the U.S. market altogether, leaving other TV brands to fill the gap. Panasonic OLED TVs have been available in Europe and Asia, but were out of reach of American consumers. This 2021 Panasonic TV was "not yet finalized for the U.S. market," when SlashGear reviewed it in 2021. However, this all changed in September 2024, when Panasonic announced its return to the U.S. market.

Advertisement

A lot of people were pleased to see the return of the brand to the U.S., especially those who fell in love with Panasonic during its Plasma TV years. "I love Panasonic," said one commenter on this Reddit thread. "They're pretty much my favorite brand. Always great quality, great features for a decent price." According to another Reddit thread, many people are still using their plasma TVs from more than a decade ago. If those Panasonic Plasma aficionados are planning to update their TVs, the company's current lineup includes two OLED and one Mini-LED models. Panasonic is a big name in the industry, but who exactly is behind it all, and where are these new OLED and Mini-LED TVs being made?