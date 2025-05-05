Who Makes Panasonic TVs And Where Are They Built?
During the 2000s and 2010s, when Plasma TVs were the biggest deal in TV tech, Panasonic was one of the most respected TV brands around. The company stopped Plasma TV production in 2014 and then, in 2015, dropped out of the U.S. market altogether, leaving other TV brands to fill the gap. Panasonic OLED TVs have been available in Europe and Asia, but were out of reach of American consumers. This 2021 Panasonic TV was "not yet finalized for the U.S. market," when SlashGear reviewed it in 2021. However, this all changed in September 2024, when Panasonic announced its return to the U.S. market.
A lot of people were pleased to see the return of the brand to the U.S., especially those who fell in love with Panasonic during its Plasma TV years. "I love Panasonic," said one commenter on this Reddit thread. "They're pretty much my favorite brand. Always great quality, great features for a decent price." According to another Reddit thread, many people are still using their plasma TVs from more than a decade ago. If those Panasonic Plasma aficionados are planning to update their TVs, the company's current lineup includes two OLED and one Mini-LED models. Panasonic is a big name in the industry, but who exactly is behind it all, and where are these new OLED and Mini-LED TVs being made?
Who makes Panasonic TVs?
The Panasonic Corporation is a global electronics giant, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, with roots going back more than a century. The company was founded in 1918 by Kōnosuke Matsushita. Originally named Matsushita Electric, the company began as a small workshop producing a modified light socket. Matsushita initially employed just two people: his wife and brother-in-law. The company grew and diversified, making a range of products, including irons, washing machines, and refrigerators.
Panasonic produced its first television sets in 1952 and introduced color TVs in 1960. The company expanded into international markets in the 1950s and established an American subsidiary in 1959. Called The Matsushita Electric Corporation of America, it was responsible for marketing and selling Panasonic products in the United States. This U.S. branch is now known as the Panasonic Corporation of North America and is based in Newark, New Jersey. The company was still officially known as Matsushita Electric until 2008, when the name was changed to Panasonic to reflect its best-known brand.
Where are Panasonic TVs built?
Panasonic used to manufacture televisions in its own factories, initially in Japan, and then in other regions such as China, India, and the Czech Republic. However, between 2015 and 2022, it closed its Panasonic-owned factories and now outsources all TV manufacturing to other companies. Its mid- to high-end ranges are currently made by Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL. TCL's primary manufacturing plants are in China, Vietnam, and Mexico. Most Panasonic TVs sold to U.S. customers are made in manufacturing plants in Tijuana or Ixtapaluca in Mexico. TCL also has manufacturing and assembly plants in Australia, Brazil, India, and Pakistan.
While Panasonic TVs are assembled in various locations, the core components are sourced from specialized manufacturers. For example, Panasonic's OLED TVs use panels produced by LG Display, which supplies many of the industry's big names. In addition to its partnership with TCL, some Panasonic televisions are now made by Vestel and manufactured in Turkey. Vestel takes care of lower-end, budget Panasonic TVs, but at the moment, none of the models available to U.S. customers fall into this category.