Panasonic’s flagship OLED TV gets side-firing speakers and Game Mode Extreme for 2021

CES always features announcements from all segments of the consumer electronics space, but there’s never any lack of new TV announcements. Today, Panasonic is hopping aboard that TV reveal train, announcing that its flagship TV for 2021 will be the JZ2000, which will be available in 55- and 65-inch models. The TV features an OLED panel and a few new features for 2021 that are aimed squarely at gamers.

It’s little surprise that TV manufacturers are focusing on gamers with their new TVs, as Sony and Microsoft both just launched new consoles a couple of months back. Panasonic says that the JZ2000’s new processor, the HCX Pro AI, is able to “significantly reduce” input lag while gaming on the display. We don’t have solid numbers regarding input lag or response time, but we do know that low latency will be part of the TV’s Game Mode Extreme, which will also support HDMI 2.1’s variable refresh rate and high refresh rate, along with a dedicated game mode for the display.

Outside of gaming, that HCX Pro AI processor will also analyze the picture being displayed in real time and optimize both it and sound quality by comparing what’s being displayed to a “library of learned content.” In that way, this JZ2000 sounds at least somewhat similar to the LG OLED TVs that were also announced today.

One interesting new addition that we’re not likely to find on too many other new sets is the JZ2000’s new side-firing speakers to go with its upward firing speakers. Panasonic refers to this speaker combination as 360-degree Soundscape Pro, which is Dolby Atmos compatible. The TV also uses Panasonic’s Master HDR OLED panel, which supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG photo, which gives an HDR makeover to still photos.

Add to that some improves to Panasonic’s smart TV OS in My Home Screen 6.0 such as “My Scenery” that displays “restful images and videos” and support for dual Bluetooth connections and we have ourselves Panasonic’s flagship TV for 2021. There’s no word on pricing or release yet, as Panasonic says that distribution is “not yet finalized for the US market.” We’ll let you know when Panasonic confirms more, so stay tuned.