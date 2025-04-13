Who Makes LG TVs And Where Are They Built?
When you think of TV brands, LG is probably one of the first ones that comes to mind. They're best known for OLED TVs and are the leading OLED TV brand worldwide, with over half of the market share in 2024. They're the second biggest-selling TV brand after Samsung, both in the U.S. and worldwide. They're also known for pioneering exciting new tech like wireless TVs, transparent TV screens, and stretchable displays (Stretchy screens are still in the prototype stage, though). Most importantly (as I'm sure they would agree), in our review of Major TV Brands Ranked Worst to Best, LG took the top spot as the best TV brand.
LG televisions are made by LG Electronics, which is a division of LG Corporation, a mighty Korean conglomerate that started in the 1940s. It was originally the Lak Hui Chemical Industrial Corp, which made cosmetics. LakHui was renamed Lucky and became the 'L' of LG. The tech side of things started in 1958 when Goldstar Co. Ltd started supplying locally made electronic and electrical goods after the Korean War. The two companies merged to become Lucky-Goldstar in 1983, and the company officially changed its name to LG in 1995.
Where are LG TVs made?
LG produced its first television in 1966, when it was still called Goldstar. The black and white set was manufactured entirely in Korea at its Oncheon-dong factory near Busan. It was the first domestically produced television in Korea. Since then, the company has shifted its television manufacturing from South Korea to other countries. This is partly to enhance efficiency and partly to bring production closer to regional markets. All LG's TVs for the United States market, including the OLED evo C4 and OLED evo G4, are made in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. LG TVs sold in Australia and Asia are usually made in Indonesia, and TVs for European customers are produced in Poland.
However, while the TVs sold in the U.S. are assembled in Mexico, the component parts, like display panels, processors, and connectors, are made in multiple locations and then shipped to the assembly plant. LG produces its own display panels under its LG Display division with manufacturing plants in Korea, China, and Vietnam. LG Display doesn't just produce displays for its own TVs. It has also produced the displays used in its competitors' products, including Samsung TVs and iPhones.
Finally, if you're wondering if any LG TVs are manufactured in the U.S., the answer is no. However, the USA does produce some LG products. There's a factory in Clarksville, Tennessee, that manufactures washers and dryers.