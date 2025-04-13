Who Makes LG TVs And Where Are They Built?

When you think of TV brands, LG is probably one of the first ones that comes to mind. They're best known for OLED TVs and are the leading OLED TV brand worldwide, with over half of the market share in 2024. They're the second biggest-selling TV brand after Samsung, both in the U.S. and worldwide. They're also known for pioneering exciting new tech like wireless TVs, transparent TV screens, and stretchable displays (Stretchy screens are still in the prototype stage, though). Most importantly (as I'm sure they would agree), in our review of Major TV Brands Ranked Worst to Best, LG took the top spot as the best TV brand.

Advertisement

LG televisions are made by LG Electronics, which is a division of LG Corporation, a mighty Korean conglomerate that started in the 1940s. It was originally the Lak Hui Chemical Industrial Corp, which made cosmetics. LakHui was renamed Lucky and became the 'L' of LG. The tech side of things started in 1958 when Goldstar Co. Ltd started supplying locally made electronic and electrical goods after the Korean War. The two companies merged to become Lucky-Goldstar in 1983, and the company officially changed its name to LG in 1995.