5 Minivans Quicker Than A Ferrari 308
On the surface, measuring a vehicle's performance is extremely objective. Numbers are numbers, and the time it takes a car to hit 60 mph or run the quarter-mile has been a standard, unchanging measurement of performance for decades. At the same time, though, how we interpret and react to those numbers is very subjective, informed not only by the type of vehicle it is but also by the era it's from
Even if they don't always feel fast behind the wheel, modern vehicles are, broadly speaking, faster than ever. Obviously, modern electric vehicles are known for being extremely quick, but even mainstream, internal combustion-powered family cars can often turn in 0-60 and quarter-mile times that were once the reserve of serious performance cars. Case in point: you can now get modern minivans that can out-accelerate a Ferrari 308, and here are five of them. We're not knocking the Ferrari here, mind you; we just want to show how far we've come.
Built between the mid-1970s and mid-1980s, the Ferrari 308 was a mid-engined, V8-powered supercar that became a pop-culture icon thanks to its starring role in the television show "Magnum P.I." At the track, Car and Driver clocked a 1977 308 GTB with a 0-60 time of 7.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16 seconds flat. Newer 308s were quicker, with 0-60 times in the mid-six-second range and, as we'll see, these numbers overlap closely with the typical modern minivan.
Toyota Sienna
With its standard hybrid powertrain, the current Toyota Sienna delivers a fantastic blend of practicality and fuel efficiency. If you're looking for the quickest version of the Sienna you can buy, you'll have to go back to the previous generation. Most third-generation Siennas came with Toyota's venerable 3.5-liter V6 engine, with the most capable versions coming after the automaker bumped power up for the 2017 model year to 296 hp and 263 lb-ft of torque.
In the hands of Car & Driver, the 2017 Sienna hit 60 miles per hour in 6.8 seconds — more than a second quicker than the '77 308 GTB — and ran the quarter-mile in a sprightly 15.5 seconds. This kind of performance makes the V6 Sienna something of a low-key enthusiast machine, which Toyota demonstrated back in 2016 with its Sienna R-Tuned Concept.
The Sienna's move to a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain for the 2021 model year brought horsepower and performance down, but Car & Driver still managed a decent 0-60 time of 7.7 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 15.8 seconds, which puts the Sienna Hybrid just ahead of the '77 Ferrari 308 at the drag strip. Many would say that's not a bad trade-off for the hybrid's much-improved fuel economy.
Kia Carnival
The Kia Carnival is a relatively new nameplate in the American minivan market, but it's already made a strong impression. A big part of that comes from the Carnival's styling — which, from most angles, looks more like a crossover SUV than a traditional minivan. The Carnival also stands out for the choice Kia offers between a traditional V6 engine and a fuel-saving hybrid powertrain.
We loved the efficiency of the Carnival Hybrid, but if pure performance is what you're after, the V6 Carnival is the better choice. The Carnival's 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 is rated at 287 hp and, in the hands of Car and Driver, this unconventional-looking minivan hit 60 miles per hour in 7 seconds flat, with the quarter-mile coming in 15.3 seconds.
The hybrid Carnival, meanwhile, makes 242 horsepower from its turbocharged and electrified four-cylinder engine but offers a much better 32 mpg combined (versus 21 for the V6). In Car and Driver's testing, the Carnival Hybrid hit 60 miles per hour in 7.9 seconds and covered the quarter-mile in 16.1 seconds, putting its numbers nearly even with the '77 Ferrari 308. It's up to the buyer to decide whether the hybrid's drop in power is worth its significantly improved fuel economy.
Honda Odyssey
On sale since the 1995 model year, the Honda Odyssey is one of the most established minivans in America. The current version has been on sale since the 2018 model year, and though it's starting to show its age in some ways, the 2026 Honda Odyssey still won us over with its practicality and surprisingly fun driving experience.
A big part of that fun comes from the Odyssey's 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, the only engine Honda offers in this van. The engine is rated at 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, and Car and Driver has recorded 0-60 times as low as 6.4 seconds from this minivan, with the quarter-mile coming in an equally impressive 15 seconds flat.
With those numbers, the Odyssey isn't just capable of beating an old Ferrari 308; it also holds up surprisingly well against some newer sports cars, hot hatchbacks, and sports sedans too. We're not sure how much longer Honda will sell a minivan with an old-school, naturally aspirated VTEC V6, but we do know that we'll miss it when it's gone. Maybe we'll get lucky and get a production version of the often-fantasized-about Odyssey Type R as a send-off.
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler is widely credited with launching the first American minivans in the 1980s. Today, that legacy continues with the Chrysler Pacifica. Though the Pacifica has received a refresh and a significant facelift for 2027, the van itself has now been around for nearly a decade on the same general platform. Chrysler formerly offered the Pacifica with a versatile plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the Pacific Hybrid was axed along with other Stellantis plug-in hybrid models for the 2026 model year.
That leaves the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as the Pacifica's only engine option. The V6 is rated at 287 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, and though acceleration test results have varied, Motor Trend managed a relatively scorching 0-60 time of 6.7 seconds when it tested a 2017 Pacifica, with a quarter-mile ET of 15.1 seconds.
This makes the Pacifica one of the quicker internal combustion minivan options out there, and one that would be capable of showing the '77 Ferrari 308 its taillights at the drag strip, should that unlikely showdown ever happen. If you want your Pacifica to go even faster than that, you could always get a little crazy and swap in a Hellcat engine, as some adventurous YouTubers have done.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
If you're looking for a new minivan that not only beats Ferraris from the '70s and '80s in a straight line, but also runs with plenty of modern performance cars, you'll want to take a good look at the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Sure, its styling might be inspired by the glacially slow Volkswagen buses of the 1960s, but its performance is anything but.
Car and Driver got the dual-motor 2025 ID. Buzz to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, with the quarter-mile run coming in 14.2 seconds. Sure, those numbers might not give a Tesla Model Y Performance — or many other fast electric SUVs — anything to fear, but they're impressive for a spacious, boxy minivan. Not only would that kind of acceleration leave any version of the Ferrari 308 in the dust, but the ID. Buzz could also run right alongside a late-model Subaru WRX and Volkswagen's own GTI hot hatchback at the drag strip.
With a starting price around $60,000, there's no denying that the ID. Buzz sits on the more expensive side of the minivan spectrum. Fortunately, that money doesn't just buy a very stylish and practical electric van; it also gets you a family hauler that's quite quick as well.