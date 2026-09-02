5 Minivans Quicker Than A Ferrari 308

On the surface, measuring a vehicle's performance is extremely objective. Numbers are numbers, and the time it takes a car to hit 60 mph or run the quarter-mile has been a standard, unchanging measurement of performance for decades. At the same time, though, how we interpret and react to those numbers is very subjective, informed not only by the type of vehicle it is but also by the era it's from

Even if they don't always feel fast behind the wheel, modern vehicles are, broadly speaking, faster than ever. Obviously, modern electric vehicles are known for being extremely quick, but even mainstream, internal combustion-powered family cars can often turn in 0-60 and quarter-mile times that were once the reserve of serious performance cars. Case in point: you can now get modern minivans that can out-accelerate a Ferrari 308, and here are five of them. We're not knocking the Ferrari here, mind you; we just want to show how far we've come.

Built between the mid-1970s and mid-1980s, the Ferrari 308 was a mid-engined, V8-powered supercar that became a pop-culture icon thanks to its starring role in the television show "Magnum P.I." At the track, Car and Driver clocked a 1977 308 GTB with a 0-60 time of 7.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16 seconds flat. Newer 308s were quicker, with 0-60 times in the mid-six-second range and, as we'll see, these numbers overlap closely with the typical modern minivan.