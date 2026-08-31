12 Of The Coolest New Milwaukee Tools & Products Announced In August 2026
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Milwaukee's sprawling tool catalog is one of the core reasons so many tool users love the brand. The company releases gear on a rolling basis, with plenty of new stuff hitting shelves both ahead of seasonal changes and outside of that cycle. Milwaukee's flagship tool drop comes every year during its Pipeline event. Taking place this year in mid-August, Pipeline is a celebration of all things new to the Milwaukee range.
There's a lot to explore in the most recent iteration of the Pipeline event, but some tools and products stand out as particularly useful, maybe even offering answers to problems that tool users have long struggled with. These 12 tools have just been announced at or in the lead-up to the Pipeline event, so they are all new additions to the Milwaukee ecosystem as of August 2026. A few are already out on the market, but many have release dates later in the year or even heading into the spring of 2027. If you're a Milwaukee adherent looking for something new to augment your tool collection, these tools in particular are uniquely interesting options.
M18 Fuel ¾-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench with One-Key Kit
A number of heavy-duty tools were announced in August, and the slate of impact wrenches perhaps headlines the roster. They're equal parts standard fare for the brand and new exciting power performers. The M18 Fuel ¾-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench features One-Key compatibility and is matched up with an extended anvil option that adds 6 inches of additional reach. The tools feature four-mode drive control with the ability to set repeatable torque outputs to drive fasteners with precise consistency.
The base model will come as a kit featuring a rapid charger (handling both M12 and M18 battery packs), two M18 Forge XC 8.0Ah batteries, and a hardshell case with an MSRP of $849. It hasn't yet been released, so interested buyers will want to keep an eye on their favorite hardware store's listings. The tool weighs 8.1 pounds and offers a maximum torque output of 2,000 lb-ft, with a top speed of 2,000 RPM. The extended anvil model features an MSRP of $949 and ships with all the same gear, adding a lug nut snug mode and just over a pound to its overall weight.
M18 RedLithium High Output XC5 Battery Pack (and an oil-resistant model)
Milwaukee's 12Ah batteries are ideal for power hungry tools, but they're also heavy batteries. For the users who often turn to smaller power packs in heavy-duty scenarios to avoid immense fatigue over time, the brand has introduced two new battery options, the M18 RedLithium High Output XC5 and XC5 Resistant Battery packs. Both are capable of delivering the same output threshold as the existing XC 6.0Ah batteries while operating with a 30% weight reduction and a 25% reduction in physical size.
The standard battery is naturally a fairly straightforward affair that continues delivering on the theme that all brands prioritize in scaling down the size of batteries without sacrificing runtime or power. But the other model slated for release includes a resistance to oils, solvents, and greases. This makes it a great choice for mechanics and others who frequently find themselves working in messy workspaces, areas with lots of potential contaminants, and more. A resistant battery is great for maintaining your workrate without having to clean off the tools and batteries between jobs, and the batteries come with a three year warranty to round things out.
M18 Fuel Striker Hammer Chisel
The M18 Fuel Striker Hammer Chisel will ship as a kit featuring the high output XC5 resistant battery, a fast charger, and a set of chisel bits from Acme Tools for $749 (estimated on October 1, 2026). It delivers 7 joules of energy, matching the pneumatic striking force of a tool running at 145 PSI to produce a significant part removal force. Milwaukee notes that this is the "world's first cordless hammer chisel," running solely on battery power and therefore offering a completely mobile power chisel that can go anywhere in the shop of serve in an on-the-go mechanics toolkit.
The hammer chisel features a variable speed trigger with three selectable modes and a ramp up setting. It produces a speed range between 0-3,000 BPM while also facilitating tool-free bit changes for fast swaps when the job calls for a different striking pattern or contact point shape. It will also feature vibration dampening technology that makes the tool easier to hold over lengthy chiseling tasks. Rounding out the tool, there's an LED work light on the front that illuminates your workpiece to improve accuracy, even in difficult working conditions or when tackling components that are hidden in recessed areas.
M18 Fuel 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Packout Compatibility
Professionals tool users tend to have a clear understanding of this tool's value, but a shop vac is a criminally underrated piece of equipment among home improvers and those early on in their DIY adventures. Even though it might be a little painful to drop a chunk of change on a specialty vacuum in the moment, it will almost certainly earn its keep.
Milwaukee's new M18 Fuel 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Packout Compatibility hasn't been released yet but features a $299 MSRP. It's not the least expensive option you'll come across, but the tool does link up seamlessly with your existing Packout stack, making it instantly a must-have addition for anyone looking to build the ultimate Packout collection. The tool is rectangular and mobile, featuring an easy tank removal and increased suction for heavy duty cleaning capabilities. It can run for up to 47 minutes when paired with a Forge HD 12.0Ah battery and offers a 70 CFM airflow rating. It's also enhanced with Milwaukee's VacLink technology to wirelessly initiate the tool to improve your workflow when operating saws and other tools that create lots of dust and debris.
Hard Tile and Glass Bit Kit
Milwaukee's New Hard Tile and Glass Bit Kit is available for pre-order at Acme Tools. It comes with a $29 price tag and an estimated ship date of October 15, 2026. The set includes four hard material cutting bits designed specifically with carbide tips and a wide flute design to handle dense workpieces without cracking or breaking the target. The flute design helps to remove debris from the drilling area, keeping visibility at a high level and pulling problematic debris from the work surface for a cleaner finish and better durability in the bits themselves. The set features bits ranging from ⅛ up to ⁵⁄₁₆-inch diameters, and individually available bits in this range go all the way up to a ½-inch option.
The glass and tile bits are built for use with a standard combi-drill, making them a versatile option for professionals and homeowners looking to tackle their own DIY projects in the kitchen or bathroom. They can handle glass, porcelain, and other hard yet easily cracked and otherwise breakable material with precision and speed. The bits' ends also help prevent walking, offering a more confident and efficient cutting experience on the whole. They are also rated to offer up to ten times the life compared to standard glass and tile bits when handling porcelain cutting tasks.
Cut Level 6 High-Dexterity Nitrile Dipped Gloves
Safety equipment is far less exciting than a new power tool, but new additions in the Milwaukee Pipeline aimed at protecting your physical wellness are no less important. The brand's new Cut Level 6 High-Dexterity Nitrile Dipped Gloves are expected to ship on October 15, 2026, and are available for preorder at Acme Tools for $25. The gloves range in size from extra small to 2X, offering plenty of coverage across a wide spectrum of users' specific sizing needs. The gloves promise the longest life of all 18 gauge cut gloves while also offering plenty of dexterity alongside an abrasion level 6 rating and a puncture level 4 rating.
The gloves feature Milwaukee's Wear-Defense protection that matches flexibility with a high strength build for a solid blend of protection against jobsite hazards without sacrificing feel or mobility. They feature a nitrile dipped inner hand component for maximum grip and durability and look to quickly become a natural addition to any jobsite that takes worker health and safety seriously.
M18 Top-Off 350 Watt Power Supply and Charger with Packout Compatibility
The M18 Top-Off 350 Watt Power Supply and Charger, featuring Packout compatibility, offers itself as a mobile power source with plenty of versatility to help users while also supporting a range of other charging and performance needs. The tool features compatibility with Packout stacks, allowing it to be set directly on top of your modular toolbox for easy transportation. It runs with one M18 battery installed but offers extended runtime when a second is added into the mix.
The power supply unit features two 120V AC outlets and two USB-C ports (one at a 100W rating and the other featuring a 15W output). The tool can supply power to four devices simultaneously and can also stand in as a charger for the installed batteries when connected via the 65W wall adapter and bidirectional 100W USB-C port. This makes the tool a versatile option that can charge two batteries sequentially or reverse the flow of electricity and power your gear on the go. The result is yet another Packout-compatible tool that can be particularly useful during an emergency.
44-Piece ¼-Inch Drive Hex Mini Bit Ratchet Set
The 44-Piece ¼-Inch Drive Hex Mini Bit Ratchet Set looks like a mainline tool brand's take on a much-loved kit from Harbor Freight that ultimately sat at the heart of a meme. That tool set attracted a lot of jokes, but it actually offered plenty of versatility in handling repair and installation tasks, and this alternative from Milwaukee looks to provide more of the same. It will be available at Acme Tools for $90 with an estimated ship date of October 7, 2026. The set comes in a Packout compatible storage case and it features a lifetime guarantee from Milwaukee. The toolkit includes a small flex head ratchet featuring a ¼-inch hex drive and comes with a range of driving bits. There's also a set of sockets, rounding out the kit's fastening and nut turning capabilities.
The ratchet head features a 4-degree arc swing with the ability to lock into seven different positions or flex freely, depending on your needs. It features a slim profile with a 90-tooth ratcheting design and a flush directional lever. This allows the tool to achieve unprecedented access when compared to other turning tools you might use on a regular basis, including standard ratchets. It's capable of handling all manner of small installation and repair tasks, and the set also features a bit extender for added distance when necessary.
M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 Battery Pack
The M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 Battery Pack is another newly announced power option that is awaiting its release date. It's slated to hit the market in January 2027 with an MSRP of $379. That's a lot of cheese for a battery, but the support tool promises a significant upgrade over previous models. Milwaukee notes that it will deliver 50% more power than its High Output HD12 battery, and the new, larger model is slated to provide a 25% increase in the runtime versus an M18 Forge HD12 battery.
The battery pack will also include fast charging capabilities, with a 25 minute supercharging function that will bring it back up to 80% when paired with Milwaukee's (also new) Four Bay Simultaneous Supercharger. Milwaukee has yet to release details on the weight of the product, but its next largest model, the 12Ah packs, weigh roughly 3.4 pounds apiece, for reference.
M18 Fuel Grease Gun Kit
Milwaukee's already got an M18 grease gun model, but the new M18 Fuel Grease Gun Kit adds the Fuel badge to a critically important maintenance and support tool. Milwaukee's Fuel-badged tools go above and beyond the standard M18 experience, adding brushless motors as a standard alongside some other key power enhancements and upgraded features. The new model is slated for a November 2026 release date with a $599 MSRP. There aren't many details available about the tool just yet, but Milwaukee notes that it supports an industry leading max flow rate that ranges up to 16 ounces per minute.
The tool will also operate with an auto prime valve that reduces manual priming requirements. This makes operating the tool faster and more efficient, especially for users who are performing maintenance on a fleet of vehicles or tackling significant volumes of grease application across other job specifics. The tool also includes a back pressure lever that helps remove stuck couplers easier.
M18 Fuel 1K Wire Puller
Milwaukee's new M18 Fuel 1K Wire Puller is slated for a March 2027 release date. It doesn't yet have a suggested real retail price attached, but this is a professional-level tool that DIYers aren't likely to be investing in, either out of a lack of necessity or for pricing reasons, as it will almost certainly command a notably high cost. The tool aims to function as a massively productive wire pulling solution for large electrical tasks, replacing the manual pulling that previously dominated these jobs.
This could be an ideal option for whole home installation or other large jobs involving significant amounts of wiring. The tool is designed to produce constant pulling power without the fatigue that accompanies running wire by hand. It will apparently deliver up to an 80% reduction in muscle efforts compared to manual pulling and it features an auto line tensioning feature that allows the tool to be operated solo for more efficient performance across the jobsite.
M18 Fuel Dual-Battery Mulching Vacuum
One of the most interesting new tools announced by Milwaukee for homeowners, the M18 Fuel Dual-Battery Mulching Vacuum will naturally fit within a professional landscaper's wheelhouse, but it's likely going to be equally valuable to homeowners looking to quickly and efficiently manage growth in their own yard. The tool operates with two battery packs installed and delivers over 30 minutes of runtime at full throttle when paired with two of Milwaukee's new HD15 batteries.
The tool's brushless motor offers a 590 CFM airflow force, with a 10:1 mulching ratio. It also includes a mulching bag that can handle 1.9 bushels or 17.7 gallons of material, giving you plenty of collection capacity when moving around the yard. The convenient bag also makes depositing mulched material easier. This is true regardless of whether you plan on throwing away the more manageable, smaller pieces or adding them to garden beds to return the nutrients to your yard and minimize the amount of covering material you need to buy as the seasons change. The mulching vacuum utilizes a tool-free tube removal feature that allows for fast clearance of collected material and an easy approach to packing away and storing the tool after use.