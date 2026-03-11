Milwaukee's New Super Charger Can Charge Four Batteries In 90 Minutes
Milwaukee Tool has a new high-capacity charger coming soon that any crews using battery-powered tools will want to pay attention to. This M18 and M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger can charge up to four batteries at once, taking them to 100% in about 90 minutes. According to Milwaukee, that's up to 10 times faster than traditional chargers. The system uses Milwaukee's Charge Adapt adaptive charge distribution to intelligently distribute power across all four charging bays. Two of the bays are dedicated to M18 batteries exclusively, while the remaining two bays are hybrids that can support both M18 and M12 battery platforms.
To keep batteries charging efficiently, the Super Charger also uses Milwaukee's Cool-Cycle active cooling system. This feature can quickly lower the battery temperature during charging to prevent any overheating. That, in turn, helps reduce downtime and allows the batteries to get back to work faster. The charger also includes Redlink intelligence technology, which is Milwaukee's way of communicating with its batteries to monitor voltage, temperature, and charging status in real time. Alongside Charge Adapt and Cool-Cycle, it's yet another way to optimize battery performance while also extending overall battery life.
Building on Milwaukee's previous super charger platform
If this new Super Charger sounds a little familiar, it's because it's an improvement on Milwaukee's other Super Chargers, like the M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger, which it released in 2025. This earlier design only has two simultaneous battery ports and charges batteries six times faster than traditional chargers, compared to the new four-bay model's claimed 10x speeds. What's more, the old version only supports M18 batteries, while Milwaukee's upcoming charger accepts both M18 and M12 units.
Soon, you'll get double the charging spots, double the battery compatibility, and Milwaukee Packout support to boot. This new Super Charger also has a built-in carrying handle for extra portability. Professionals or DIYers who blow through Milwaukee batteries in a day's work will want to keep an eye out for an official release date for this Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger. Even if you have the previous version, this new edition looks like an all-around improvement.