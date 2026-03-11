Milwaukee's New Super Charger Can Charge Four Batteries In 90 Minutes

Milwaukee Tool has a new high-capacity charger coming soon that any crews using battery-powered tools will want to pay attention to. This M18 and M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger can charge up to four batteries at once, taking them to 100% in about 90 minutes. According to Milwaukee, that's up to 10 times faster than traditional chargers. The system uses Milwaukee's Charge Adapt adaptive charge distribution to intelligently distribute power across all four charging bays. Two of the bays are dedicated to M18 batteries exclusively, while the remaining two bays are hybrids that can support both M18 and M12 battery platforms.

To keep batteries charging efficiently, the Super Charger also uses Milwaukee's Cool-Cycle active cooling system. This feature can quickly lower the battery temperature during charging to prevent any overheating. That, in turn, helps reduce downtime and allows the batteries to get back to work faster. The charger also includes Redlink intelligence technology, which is Milwaukee's way of communicating with its batteries to monitor voltage, temperature, and charging status in real time. Alongside Charge Adapt and Cool-Cycle, it's yet another way to optimize battery performance while also extending overall battery life.