13 Power-Hungry Milwaukee M18 Tools You'll Want A 12Ah Battery For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee power tools are known for their dynamic power output. When compared directly to their competitors from other brands, Milwaukee tools often outmuscle basically all challengers (but not always, some alternatives do outpower select Milwaukee models). All that heft demands plenty of power support though. The M18 lineup is a cordless range, and so Milwaukee's catalog naturally includes a wide range of battery options to power its most demanding equipment. The Milwaukee website includes 13 products in its battery subsection, and some support equipment, like a new hybrid four-port super charger, will soon expand upon that list.
The rapid charger is a great new augmentation for anyone frequently deploying some of Milwaukee's most energy-demanding tools, but it's not alone in this effort. Milwaukee's largest battery packs are its M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12.0Ah batteries. The batteries are significant in size, weighing 3.3 pounds apiece. They're also expensive, found at Home Depot, for instance, at $229 each. For that expense, you'll get a high-density power pack that also brings a 35-minute supercharge capability, bringing the pack back to 80%. These batteries are excellent when reaching for some of Milwaukee's most power-hungry tools, including some usual suspects like table saws, heavy-duty outdoor power tools, and more. These are the Milwaukee M18 tools that can benefit the most from a massive power pack.
M18 Fuel 21-Inch Auger Propelled Dual Battery Single Stage Snow Blower
The M18 Fuel 21-Inch Auger Propelled Dual Battery Single Stage Snow Blower is a massive power producer, with the ability to throw snow up to 35 feet away. It produces 7.5 horsepower at its peak. The blower offers a similar working experience to a 252cc gas alternative but features a startup procedure that takes less than one second and generates a sound level 10 decibels lower than a comparable gas model as a result of its electric power. To generate all that snow-throwing ability, the snow blower leans on two installed batteries at a time to give it power. What's more, when purchased as a kit, the blower comes with two of Milwaukee's Forge HD 12.0Ah batteries. For those with smaller batteries on hand, the blower can also accept up to four individual power packs.
When powering the blower with two of Milwaukee's largest batteries, the tool still provides plenty of oomph. It can clear up to 500 feet of sidewalk or the equivalent of 11 car spaces with average density snow six inches deep. The snow blower also utilizes a rubber auger that drives the tool through the snow, creating a self-propelled operation that limits the push required from you as the operator, but adds yet another layer of power requirements into the mix. The snow blower can be found at Home Depot for $1,499 in its kit variant.
M18 Fuel 9-Gallon Dual Battery Dust Extractor
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 9-Gallon Dual Battery Dust Extractor is another tool that comes in a kit format with two Forge HD 12.0Ah batteries included alongside a slate of accessories. The tool requires two batteries to operate, and once again it's heavily implied that Milwaukee's suggested mode of powering the tool is with these more extreme battery packs. The tool's stated runtime adds another good reason to reach for the heavier power producers. When paired with the two batteries that come in the kit, you'll get 41 minutes of continuous cleaning time and up to 78 minutes in max runtime mode. Either of these will often be enough for a DIYer or moderate-level user to work through their cleaning needs, but in shop settings heavier use is the rule rather than the exception, and large batteries will likely be non-negotiable.
Notably, the extractor can deliver immense power output. It's also worth noting that the tool delivers hybrid power support, running with M18 batteries or corded power for even better longevity. When plugged in, the tool can produce 175 CFM air speeds and up to a 125 CFM rating on battery power. The dust extractor can be attached to other power tools to make cleaning tasks easier (like an SDS drill or sander). It also has the ability to clean up wet material. It can be found at Acme Tools for $899 without the batteries, or $1,499 with them included.
M18 Fuel 1-Inch D-Handle High Torque Impact Wrench
Power tool users can find impact wrenches built to a wide range of specifications. Most notably, impact wrenches tend to offer one of a handful of anvil types, and some of the most potent cordless impact wrenches produce well over 1,000 ft.-lbs. of max torque. The M18 Fuel 1-Inch D-Handle High Torque Impact Wrench goes beyond what a standard pistol grip-style impact wrench can generally muster, producing 2,000 ft.-lbs. of maximum breakaway torque (and a surprisingly similar 1,900 ft.-lbs. of fastening power). The tool is built with a heavy-duty setup featuring a large D-handle on top, organizing the tool's visual layout more like an SDS drill built to cause destruction rather than the more friendly-looking combi-drill.
The tool is a hefty piece of equipment, too. It weighs nearly 21 pounds before adding a battery into the mix, and when purchased as a kit, you'll get two Forge HD 12.0Ah batteries alongside the tool. Using one of these batteries, the impact wrench promises the ability to install up to 200 1-1/4-inch bolts. It's a savage fastening and removal tool that hungers for the support of an equally powerful battery pack. It's available at Home Depot for $1,499 as a kit.
M18 Fuel Blower
A theme begins to emerge within the subset of tools in Milwaukee's catalog that behave best when paired with a large battery. When purchased as a kit, you'll encounter these tools paired up with Milwaukee's Forge batteries, often featuring the 12.0Ah model, and sometimes as a duo of power packs even when the tool doesn't demand multiple power sources to operate. The M18 Fuel Blower is yet another tool available in the kit variant, with the addition of a Forge HD 12.0Ah battery. It's available in this format at Home Depot for a very favorable (given the cost of a battery on its own) $299 price tag. The blower produces up to 120 MPH air speeds with a 500 CFM rating. It also produces 12.2 N to generate intense, constant power output. The tool can reach full throttle in under one second and features a variable-speed trigger for precise control over the blowing power you require. The tool is significantly quieter than its primary competition, producing 54 dB(A).
Milwaukee notes that this tool is designed specifically to operate optimally when paired with a Forge battery, and the HD 12.0Ah battery pack that comes with the kit suggests that plenty of value can be found in an extra-large power source. As is the case with some other tools that operate in a constant-on state (think sanders, angle grinders, or table saws), this tool ultimately presents itself as a power hog, making the 12.0Ah battery a worthwhile investment.
M18 Fuel Edger
Another outdoor power tool on the list of Milwaukee equipment that ships with a Forge HD 12.0Ah battery when purchased as a kit, the M18 Fuel Edger is a natural, power-hungry cutting and cleanup solution. Not only is this tool built to operate with Forge batteries, but it's also optimized for use specifically with Forge HD 12.0Ah models. It's available at Acme Tools as a kit for $449. Pairing it with one of these power packs lets it deliver on its promise to replace a gas-powered edger. The tool's brushless motor creates more power than a 31cc gas engine, delivering intense blade speed to power through even thick growth to create pristine edges every time you pull out the tool to finish off your landscaping tasks.
The edger features a fixed shaft that produces less vibration and is relatively lightweight. It can reach full throttle in under one second and deliver cutting depths of up to two inches. Edging is a tricky task for the tool that performs it because you'll often find that the blade comes into contact with concrete elements sharing this boundary line with your grass. As a result, any edger you take out of the garage will need to have the power to roll with the punches that come from contact with this hardened surface. A large Forge battery enables the Milwaukee tool to provide just that.
M18 Fuel 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw
Milwaukee makes a few high-intensity cutting tools, and among its circular saws, the M18 Fuel 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw is a cornerstone for many renovators, contractors, and builders. It delivers intense cutting power and, when paired with the right battery, can perform for extended periods. It's probably for this reason that Milwaukee offers a kit bundle with an M18 Forge HD 12.0Ah battery included with the tool. The kit can be found at Home Depot for $449.
The saw is a hefty (but not utterly unmanageable) 11.1 pounds with the battery installed, and delivers 750 cuts per charge when paired with Milwaukee's largest battery pack. It produces a no-load speed of 6,000 RPM and features the ability to maintain high speeds even when strained under the demands of hardwood lumber. It features an electric blade brake and utilizes some quality-of-life enhancements like an LED work light built into the tool as well as a rafter hook to make this an all-day cutting option for heavy-duty users.
M18 Fuel 9-Inch Cut-Off Saw
The M18 Fuel 9-Inch Cut-Off Saw is a powerful cutting tool designed to handle concrete and other similarly dense materials. This is not your typical saw, and therefore it demands the support of some serious batteries to deliver on runtime and power production targets. It's also expensive, retailing as a bare tool at Home Depot for $679. The tool produces a cut depth of 3.4 inches with an onboard water connection featuring a quick-connect system to help keep the blade cooler for longer. It produces 6,600 RPM no-load speed and is as much as 50% lighter (weighing 10.6 pounds as a bare tool) than a comparable gas-powered alternative.
While the saw isn't offered as a kit option, Milwaukee notes that the tool is optimized for use with a Forge HD 12.0Ah battery, specifically. The saw includes added functionality like a RAPIDSTOP blade brake to generate faster stoppages between cuts so that you can line up the tool for your next incision more safely and more quickly. It features a fully adjustable guard and is compatible with Milwaukee's ONE-KEY system to track and manage your power tools, which is particularly useful for jobsites and the crews that work on them.
M18 Fuel 8-1/4-Inch Table Saw
The table saw is a hungry beast and is a tool that can help level up your woodworking skill when the time comes. The tool features a blade that continues to spin until you power it down, rather than the trigger-activated cutting performance of an alternative like a circular or miter saw. This alone requires plenty of consistent power to keep the tool in operation for the duration of your needs. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 8-1/4-Inch Table Saw can handle 24½-inch rip cuts. It also provides the equivalent of a fully functional 15-amp corded model, and the tool's overview makes a specific mention of the Forge HD 12.0Ah battery pack to support its maximum runtime. The saw offers the ability to cut up to 600 linear feet on a single charge, and offers a 2½-inch maximum cut depth at 90 degrees.
The saw is constructed with an all-metal frame for great durability even on demanding jobsites. It produces a no-load blade speed of 6,300 RPM, spinning up and continuing to run for as long as you require between rip cuts or repeated miters. The tool's rack and pinion fence runs the length of the table, as well, delivering quality precision. It's available at Home Depot for $599 as a bare tool or $749 in a bundle with a charger and Forge HD 12.0Ah battery.
M18 Fuel 16-Inch String Trimmer
The M18 Fuel 16-Inch String Trimmer comes in a kit with the vaunted Forge HD 12.0Ah battery. It produces up to 1.76 horsepower and delivers more cutting power than an equivalent 31cc gas trimmer. The tool has enough juice to power through even dense growth without bogging down the motor, and its advanced air-cooling system helps extend its longevity throughout a landscaping job. The trimmer offers three speed settings alongside a variable speed trigger for maximum performance control.
It's available at Home Depot as a bare tool for $229, although the outlet doesn't currently have an option to bundle the trimmer with a 12Ah battery; you can get an 8.0Ah battery and charger with the unit for $349. The wicked spin rate this tool produces at its highest setting (up to 6,200 RPM), alongside the heavy-duty motor performance standards, makes this a great candidate to run with a bulky battery pack for the longest possible runtime and highest overall output.
M18 Fuel Sewer Sectional Machine
The M18 Fuel Sewer Sectional Machine isn't a tool that most users will encounter in their regular maintenance and renovation routines. Nevertheless, it's yet another tool featured as a kit with two M18 Forge HD 12.0Ah batteries included in the bundle. The machine (with the kit bundle) can be found at Acme Tools for $3,499, underpinning its niche characteristics. The tool is a sewer blockage cleaner, utilizing a cable drive system that both feeds and retracts the cable, minimizing the amount of physical exertion a user must experience to clear blockages in a system. The tool can clear roots up to 200 feet out operates with one battery installed at a time.
It can handle sewer blockages in two to eight-inch lateral lines. The tool's bi-directional operation means that it's constantly relying on its power source to continue driving toward the clearance result you'll be seeking, making the large batteries a natural partner for the piece of heavy duty equipment.
M18 Fuel 2-Gallon Compact Quiet Compressor
An air compressor is a must-have accessory when using any pneumatic tool. Air-powered implements are almost always lighter and feature fewer moving parts, making them tools that can typically operate for longer between scheduled maintenance requirements. These features make them ideal solutions for plenty of professional tool users who operate their equipment throughout the bulk of a workday. However, mobility issues come into play since the setup that powers these implements will often be a large piece of shop equipment or require an outlet to run.
The M18 Fuel 2-Gallon Compact Quiet Compressor puts a different spin on things, allowing you to move your air compressor around quickly and efficiently. The compressor weighs 31.25 pounds and produces a sound level of 68 dB(A). It delivers a maximum PSI of 135 and a SCFM rating of 1.2 at 90 PSI. Naturally, a tool delivering always-on performance like this will require a hefty battery pack to generate the best runtime possible. The bigger the better, although Milwaukee notes that it can deliver enough power to drive 1,600 18-gauge brad nails on a single charge without mentioning the battery size that supports this output. The air compressor can be found at Acme Tools for $399.
M18 Fuel 14-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw
Chainsaws eat up power, and when paired with your battery up to the task an electric chainsaw has the ability to stand toe to toe against some of the most heavy duty gasoline powered alternatives on the market. The M18 Fuel 14-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw is a great example of a tool capable of handling intense cutting demands. The tool weighs 10.8 pounds and produces a rapid chain speed of 15 meters per second. It cuts faster than an equivalent 35cc gasoline chainsaw, while minimizing the headaches of starting the tool up as well as the maintenance that goes into a traditional chainsaw motor. The tool delivers 2.7 horsepower and 3.2 Nm peak power and torque output ratings.
It's capable of producing 225 cuts per charge in 4x4 cedar when paired with a Forge HD 12.0Ah battery pack, and is optimized for use with Milwaukee's Forge batteries. It's likely this pairing preference that has Milwaukee's kit variant adding both a Forge High Output XC 8.0Ah and an HD 12.0Ah battery into the bundle. The saw is available at Home Depot for $299 as a bare tool or $699 with the power kit included.
M18 Fuel 3-by-18-Inch Belt Sander
Numerous sanding tools are available from Milwaukee and virtually all other toolmakers. Cordless sanders all share a similar drawback when paired with a small battery, given their always-on running function. But bulk material sanders are the biggest culprits, utterly demanding a huge battery to draw out their best possible performance. You can get away with a smaller power source with a detail sander at times, but you'll rarely experience that same capability with a tool like the M18 Fuel 3-by-18-Inch Belt Sander.
It's available from Home Depot for $329 as a bare tool, or $449 with two additional 8.0Ah batteries and a charger. That's a good deal price, but you'll want to think twice about relying completely on a midrange battery rather than the bulkiest powerplant that Milwaukee makes. The tool produces the equivalent power and torque of a corded eight-amp unit, and produces a huge sanding surface that offers variable speeds ranging from 1,350 surface feet per minute down to 750. This is a bulk material removal tool and demands ample power support to perform its duties.