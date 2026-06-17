13 Power-Hungry Milwaukee M18 Tools You'll Want A 12Ah Battery For

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Milwaukee power tools are known for their dynamic power output. When compared directly to their competitors from other brands, Milwaukee tools often outmuscle basically all challengers (but not always, some alternatives do outpower select Milwaukee models). All that heft demands plenty of power support though. The M18 lineup is a cordless range, and so Milwaukee's catalog naturally includes a wide range of battery options to power its most demanding equipment. The Milwaukee website includes 13 products in its battery subsection, and some support equipment, like a new hybrid four-port super charger, will soon expand upon that list.

The rapid charger is a great new augmentation for anyone frequently deploying some of Milwaukee's most energy-demanding tools, but it's not alone in this effort. Milwaukee's largest battery packs are its M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12.0Ah batteries. The batteries are significant in size, weighing 3.3 pounds apiece. They're also expensive, found at Home Depot, for instance, at $229 each. For that expense, you'll get a high-density power pack that also brings a 35-minute supercharge capability, bringing the pack back to 80%. These batteries are excellent when reaching for some of Milwaukee's most power-hungry tools, including some usual suspects like table saws, heavy-duty outdoor power tools, and more. These are the Milwaukee M18 tools that can benefit the most from a massive power pack.