9 Signs You Should Replace Your Soundbar Or Surround Sound Speakers

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A great soundbar or an elaborate speaker system is a must-have for anyone who wants the audio-visual experience to be top-notch. Anyone sticking to their TV's speakers is holding themselves back from enjoying movies, TV shows, and games with a heightened sense of immersion. The expansive and rumbling cinematic audio of your favorite media deserves better.

A top-rated soundbar that complements your TV is great for a straightforward upgrade, with some soundbars coming equipped with 7.1 channels to emulate that surround sound feel. Look to units like the Devialet Dione and the Samsung HW-Q990F if you want some of the best soundbars according to audiophiles. However, if you have the space in your living room — not to mention a larger budget — to accommodate a proper surround sound setup, then the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 and the Klipsch Reference Cinema System 5.1.4 are two highly recommended options.

However, as is the case with any device, obsolescence can rear its ugly head sooner or later. In the case of your speakers, you'll find a bunch of warning signs making it clear that your audio systems are on their last legs and in dire need of a replacement. Sound issues, dated features, and wear & tear should not be ignored, especially if you're an audiophile who doesn't want to make any compromises in this department.