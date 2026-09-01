Gullwing Doors Look Slick, But They're Uncommon For A Reason

Gullwing doors make a potent visual statement, and although a number of cool cars have them, there are a number of reasons gullwing doors haven't be widely adopted and aren't likely to show up on, say, a Toyota Corolla. For one, they require more complex engineering. In addition to requiring a hinge-and-strut combination that can move and safely keep the door overhead, they also require more complicated weather sealing than a regular car door. Manufacturers also have to include an emergency release mechanism in case the car rolls or ends up on its roof. All of that adds to the cost of production, which is why gullwing doors are more common on sports cars, supercars, or concept cars.

Depending on their dimensions, gullwing doors can also pose a problem in tight parking spots or under low ceilings, as they may create a wide arc when opened. Tesla aimed to solve this problem with the Falcon Wing doors on its Model X by double-hinging them. Instead of only having a hinge at the top, Model X doors have a second hinge halfway up. This allows the doors to open in narrow spaces, while an array of sensors stop them from hitting low ceilings or adjacent walls, vehicles, or people.