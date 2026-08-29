12 Of The Best Speakers To Take On A Camping Trip

The Sonos Move 2 is a portable speaker with a connectivity range of up to 10 meters, with options for line-in and WiFi. It has a runtime of up to 24 hours on a single charge and features a polycarbonate enclosure to absorb shocks from accidental impacts. Moreover, the speaker has an IP56 rating, which provides protection against water and dust for worry-free outdoor use.

With an advanced acoustic architecture, you will hear crisp vocals and the fine details of each instrument in the music through the left and right channels. And you can modify the settings through the Sonos app. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in handle to make transportation easier. Selling on Amazon for $399 after a 20% discount, the model is rated 4.5 by 1,117 reviewers, who noted that it produces rich, deep sound and has ample battery life for camping trips.

Even in SlashGear's roundup of some of the best Bluetooth speakers, our team found that the Sonos Move 2 delivers some of the highest-quality audio, with clear vocals, that such a speaker can produce.