12 Of The Best Speakers To Take On A Camping Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are planning a camping trip, there is some essential camping gear to bring, such as flashlights, portable fans, cooking gear, and more. Along with the necessary items, do not forget to arrange entertainment. Portable speakers will help alleviate boredom and may even get you on your feet at campsite parties. However, when choosing speakers for outdoor travel, there are three important factors to consider: lightweight design, portability, and weatherproof/dustproof ratings.
We compiled a list of the best speakers for your next camping trip, all of which meet the above criteria. We have speakers from popular Bluetooth brands such as Bose, Sonos, and Marshall, among others, so you can expect strong sound quality and durable construction that will last for years to come.
Sonos Move 2
The Sonos Move 2 is a portable speaker with a connectivity range of up to 10 meters, with options for line-in and WiFi. It has a runtime of up to 24 hours on a single charge and features a polycarbonate enclosure to absorb shocks from accidental impacts. Moreover, the speaker has an IP56 rating, which provides protection against water and dust for worry-free outdoor use.
With an advanced acoustic architecture, you will hear crisp vocals and the fine details of each instrument in the music through the left and right channels. And you can modify the settings through the Sonos app. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in handle to make transportation easier. Selling on Amazon for $399 after a 20% discount, the model is rated 4.5 by 1,117 reviewers, who noted that it produces rich, deep sound and has ample battery life for camping trips.
Even in SlashGear's roundup of some of the best Bluetooth speakers, our team found that the Sonos Move 2 delivers some of the highest-quality audio, with clear vocals, that such a speaker can produce.
JBL Charge 6
With a 4.6-star rating from 5,984 customers on Amazon, the JBL Charge 6 is available at a 25% discount for $149.95. This speaker integrates AI Sound Boost technology to deliver peak acoustic performance by analyzing the music being played. The 28-hour battery life means you can party all night long without worrying about constantly recharging the device. With a quick 10-minute charge, the speaker delivers about 150 minutes of additional playtime, so the enjoyment never stops. It also acts as a portable power bank to keep your phone charged while the music plays.
The IP68 design makes it waterproof, dustproof, and resistant to impacts from drops up to 1 meter. In addition, you can link two or more JBL Auracast-enabled speakers wirelessly to create a surround sound experience. It also has a handle for easy carrying from the RV to the camping site and more. Those who used the speakers commended their powerful bass, mids, and highs, even at high volumes, so the music does not sound distorted.
Turtlebox Ranger
Designed with the harsh conditions of outdoor adventures in mind, the Turtlebox Ranger is a waterproof speaker that can withstand full submersion up to a few feet and is also resistant to saltwater. It also has protection against crushing, dust, and drops, with a stainless steel tie-down and rubber feet for stability. Furthermore, it has touch controls for quick actions, such as play/pause, volume, next, and more. There are two modes: stereo (for a true surround sound experience) and party (pair as many Turtlebox speakers, Rangers, Gen 3s, and Grandes as you want for 360-degree listening).
Additionally, this durable speaker has an all-day battery life and can reach 105 decibels, so vocals are audible even in open environments, thanks to the powerful class D digital amplifier and two-inch woofers. The speaker has a 4.5-star rating from 1,803 global reviewers on Amazon, where it is listed at $250. Customers liked its lightweight, robust design, which produces sufficient sound for outdoor use, especially during camping trips.
Ultimate Ears WonderBoom 4
The Ultimate Ears WonderBoom 4 is a portable little speaker that delivers a rich, balanced 360-degree sound experience and offers 14 hours of battery life for extended use. There are two main modes: outdoor boost, designed for open areas, and podcast mode, for when you want to focus more on the vocals than the music. Furthermore, the speaker can survive submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes and is protected against dust with an IP67 rating.
The WonderBoom 4, which is selling on Amazon for $51.44 at a 49% slashed price, has 4.3 stars following 2,671 reviews, with customers appreciating its clean sound output and a compact design, plus one customer even found its sound quality to be better than similar competitors, the Luna 2 and Bang & Olufsen A1. It has a 40-meter range for uninterrupted connectivity and has a carrying loop for convenient handling. Besides, there are uniquely designed buttons on the front of the speaker to control the volume.
Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)
From one of the major speaker brands, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) features a sleek design and delivers high-fidelity audio with deep bass to take your campsite vibe up a level. It has a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, and you can connect multiple Bose Link speakers to create a stereo sound. One of the unique features of this device is that it uses PositionIQ technology, which means the speaker can sense its orientation to adjust the audio output accordingly.
With an IP67 rating, this Bose speaker can survive water, dust, and drops. Another core feature here is the addition of a microphone, through which you can activate your phone's voice assistant or answer calls while the phone is paired to the speaker.
Holding an impressive 4.7-star rating from 12,803 global raters, the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is praised for its durable design and the clarity it delivers, whether you are listening to music, podcasts, or even plain sounds. One reviewer compared it to the JBL 7 and noticed that the Bose speaker produces deeper bass, giving the music a fuller feel. It is up for grabs at $159.
Marshall Emberton III
The Marshall Emberton III is a premium-looking speaker, designed with a full front and side mesh grille so the sound can travel at wider angles for everybody to enjoy. The IP67 rating makes it resistant to submersion in water up to 1 meter and provides protection against dust. Additionally, there's a multi-directional control knob that you can use to control the music playback and phone calls (there's a built-in microphone, too).
This speaker features dynamic loudness, which automatically balances the tones of the audio being played, keeping the output stable and clear at every volume. With this, you can enjoy up to 32 hours of nonstop performance and keep an eye on the battery levels via the 10-segment battery indicator on top of the device.
A total of 1,566 customers have given this device an average score of 4.7 for its amazing sound, packed into a portable size that is easy to carry on long trips. It was noted that the speaker plays audio on both ends, so everyone around the campfire can enjoy the music. As one of the best outdoor speakers you can grab on Amazon, it is currently priced at $152.03 with a 16% discount.
JBL Xtreme 3
With 15 hours of battery life, the JBL Xtreme 3 is another Bluetooth speaker with a frequency response from 53.5 hertz to 20 kilohertz, delivering strong highs and lows. There are two drivers and two tweeters on top of two passive radiators. It has an IP67 rating, which provides water and dust resistance.
Besides, this JBL speaker also serves as a power bank to quickly charge your smartphone on the go, so you can enjoy uninterrupted music, and the touch controls on top make audio management hassle-free. With a detachable Xtreme 3 strap, you can take it on camping trips without it taking up any space in your bag.
Considering these qualities, it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from over 7,600 customers, who have made it a permanent part of their camping trips because it has held up well despite a few accidental drops and years of outdoor use, according to the comments. Available at $229.95, it is currently selling at a 30% discount on the platform.
Sony ULT Field 1
The Sony ULT Field 1 is another speaker you can take on your next camping trip, since it has all the safety features a great outdoor speaker should have — rust, dust, shock, and water resistance — with its IP67-rated design. It allows you to make hands-free calls thanks to built-in microphones with echo-canceling technology, ensuring your voice is delivered clearly and sharply to the listener.
In addition, this device integrates DSP technology to disperse sound throughout the surrounding area. Not only that, but there is a dedicated ULT button press that enhances the bass, giving you stronger beats and thumping lows so you can enjoy every part of the music. It has a 12-hour battery life for an all-night party at the campsite and a 10-meter Bluetooth range for wireless connectivity.
Compared to similar Bose and JBL speakers, the Sony ULT Field 1 delivered punchier bass and an excellent mid-range, according to an Amazon customer. Get it on Amazon at a 44% discount for $78, with a 4.7-star average from 2,744 customers.
Sony XB100
Offering 16 hours of battery life, the Sony XB100 is a small, lightweight speaker with a versatile strap that makes it convenient to travel with. With this, you can take advantage of hands-free calling thanks to a built-in mic that captures your voice clearly and cancels surrounding echo for a seamless conversation. Furthermore, the device has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, along with a UV-resistant coating on the body that protects it from sun damage. Consequently, it makes for a great speaker to use outdoors, even in the scorching afternoon sun.
Aside from these, this Sony speaker produces a fuller sound that fills the room, thanks to the sound diffusion processor, for an even listening experience around the campsite. You can wirelessly connect multiple speakers for a stereo sound effect, plus the rubberized feet at the base allow for a stable placement.
With a score of 4.4 based on 6,235 user ratings, the speaker is on Amazon for $43. The compact design makes it easy to carry in a camping bag, and it withstands environmental conditions well, reducing the risk of damage, as noted by users during their camping trips.
Beats Pill
Shaped like an actual pill, the Beats Pill is a rather cute-looking speaker capable of producing seriously loud sound outdoors, with clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass, all without sounding distorted. This is also backed by several customers in the Amazon reviews section who were surprised by this compact audio powerhouse, which connects easily to smartphones. With up to 24 hours of battery life, it delivers all-day and night performance on a single charge.
Moreover, it is protected against water and dust with an IP67 rating and features high-quality internal seals to keep these elements out of the speaker. The mic lets you take calls without picking up your phone, and you can also link two Beats Pill devices for an amplified listening experience. An Amazon's Choice product, the Beats Pill costs $99.95 (after a 33% discount) and has a 4.6 rating from 3,582 users.
JBL Boombox 4
The JBL Boombox 4 offers a staggering 34 hours of playtime, so you can vibe to the music all day and more. With an AI Sound Boost feature, the speaker enhances bass and reduces distortion at maximum volume, thanks to its two woofers, two tweeters, and three passive radiators. Furthermore, it remains safe in harsh weather due to its IP68 rating, which makes it fully waterproof and dustproof.
You can choose between two bass boost settings using the button on the speaker, and there are separate buttons for managing playback and volume as well. The speaker also lets you enjoy lossless audio if you connect the device directly to the USB-C port.
Selling at $429.95 after a 22% reduction from the original price, this JBL speaker is pricier than the other devices on the list; however, its longer battery life and IP68 protection set it apart from the competition. For camping in particular, users mentioned that it withstands multiple camping trips, even in extreme heat, and delivers ample volume even at half the maximum.
Soundcore Select 4 Go
Priced at $22.99, the Soundcore Select 4 Go is a mini-sized speaker perfect for your outdoor shenanigans. It has a lightweight design and a strap, making it easy to carry in your camping bag, and its 20-hour battery life provides enough power for all-day use. Moreover, you can wirelessly pair two or more Soundcore speakers using TWS. With a 5-watt output, the speaker delivers clear, dynamic sound with crisp mids and treble, making it a good choice for listening to pop music.
Also, you can tweak the EQ settings in the Soundcore app to get the desired level of bass and vocal clarity. Furthermore, the IP67 rating makes it resistant to dust and water. This small speaker has garnered 12,875 reviews on the Amazon product page, bringing its average score to 4.7, and is up for grabs at $22.99 after a 34% discount.
Methodology
While there is a wide range of outdoor speakers available, we picked the ones with built-in protection against water and dust, so the device stays safe from harsh weather that may arise unexpectedly during your camping trip. Moreover, they have a minimum rating of 4.3, based on at least 800 customers who appreciated the speaker's performance, including sound quality, clarity, and battery life, particularly for outdoor use.
We also reviewed the specs to ensure that all the speakers have a lightweight, compact design to enhance portability and ease of storage. The minimum battery time offered by these audio devices is 12 hours, with some exceeding even 30 hours of nonstop performance.