5 Downsides Of Using All-Terrain Tires

There is a belief that all-terrain tires can do anything, offering grip on a gravel road one day, and letting you cruise on the highway the other day. That reputation is well earned, and compared to a dedicated mud-terrain tire, an all-terrain tire is the more sensible pick for most truck and SUV owners. But the "does everything" tag associated with all-terrain tires rarely means "does everything best" — it comes with a handful of trade-offs that aren't often advertized.

Some of the downsides are obvious the moment you start driving, like extra road noise or a slightly stiffer ride. Others only become visible after you have put in a year or two, and the tread starts wearing faster than your old all-season tires. If you are also in the market for a tire set, it is worth knowing what Consumer Reports rates as the top all-terrain tire pick for trucks before you take out your wallet.

For those who are looking to go up a size, there are also a few things worth knowing before fitting bigger tires to your car, since size changes several of these trade-offs. If you have decided on picking an all terrain tire, here are some things you should know, because they can impact your overall driving experience.