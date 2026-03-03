5 Things You Should Know Before Adding Bigger Tires To Your Truck

One of the more common functional modifications made to 4x4s and pickup trucks is installing bigger tires. Not only does it drastically alter the aesthetic and feel of the truck, but it's also a crucial upgrade if you're going off-roading in places that require good ground clearance. If you're doing anything from rock crawling to mudding, it's generally mandatory to install some chunky, specialized tires for the job. Each type comes with its own caveats, but generally, you'll find a few common themes. These can exaggerate when you're driving the truck on the road, especially with stuff like the Interco Super Swampers, which aren't really at home on tarmac.

That's not the end of the story, though. Maybe you just want a certain look for a street truck that relies on having a taller silhouette. Maybe you purchased a lifted SUV with bigger tires already on it, or you could be a new off-roader looking for the necessities with something like a factory Jeep. Having bigger tires is a must in all these cases, and regardless what the purpose is, they'll all come with a few obvious, and sometimes less obvious downsides.

In this article, we'll be focusing just on the tire diameter itself, as opposed to the tread. It's almost a given that most bigger tires will have a more aggressive tread profile, but those treads can vary in purpose and design as much as any regular or low-profile tire. Moreover, this will only deal with on-road driving — off-roading is a massive and diverse but niche topic with everyone doing different things with their vehicles, whereas 99% of us will drive on roads at some point. With all that out of the way, let's dive into it.