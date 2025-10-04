In the early days of motoring, there was no nationwide speed limit. This meant that drivers could theoretically reach very high speeds on certain public roads without worrying about tickets. However, following a war in the Middle East in the 1970s, the U.S. saw its speed limits cut back. This culminated when President Richard Nixon imposed a nationwide limit of 55 mph, which had Americans watching their speedometers ever since.

Today, many drivers rely on technologies like Google Maps to track their speed. Smartphone integration apps like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have become the standard for in-car entertainment and navigation. So, how accurate is the Google Maps speedometer, and should you trust it? According to a test carried out by Car Expert, the Google Maps speedometer consistently underreported by about 2 km/h (≈1 mph). Moreover, it also fluctuated by 3–5 km/h (≈2–3 mph) at constant cruising pace during the entire length of the test.

Many factors influence how accurately a car's speed is shown, no matter if it's through a GPS tracking system like Google Maps or through a car's built-in speedometer. Google is aware of this, and that's why they include a disclaimer: "Speedometers shown in the Google Maps app are for informational use only. Make sure to use your vehicle's speedometer to confirm your actual driving speed."