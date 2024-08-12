Does Changing Wheel Size Affect Your Car's Speedometer?

Regularly changing your tires in pairs with the properly assigned tire and wheel size isn't going to impact your car at all. But what about if you want bigger tires? Or smaller ones? The short answer is yes, your speedometer will be inaccurate if you change the size of your wheel and tire. In fact, choosing the wrong size tire for your vehicle is one of the many mistakes drivers make when changing their tires. The long answer is that the automaker calibrated the car's speedometer to work with a very specific tire and wheel size.

Installing a tire and wheel with a different diameter throws off all those calibrations, which not only leads to an inaccurate reading on the speedometer, but also an inaccurate reading on the odometer. You won't have traveled as far as the car thinks if you go with larger or smaller wheels. A 20 inch tire doesn't have the same circumference as a 24 inch tire and therefore changes the car's programming completely.

If you're desperate to change the tires on your car, you can always ask a professional what the biggest or smallest size you can get without impacting the speedometer. Again, it's not only the speedometer that's affected, so there are other aspects to keep in mind when changing your tires.

