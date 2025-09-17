How A War In The Middle East Caused Speed Limits To Go Down In The US

Another truly terrible thing about warfare is the scale of it all. In addition to the tragic number of lives lost, the physical destruction of cities, and the severing of international relations, warfare can also shatter global economies with far-reaching consequences. The war in Ukraine, for instance, has had a profound effect on global oil prices because Russia is one of the world's biggest producers. A war in the Middle East in the 1970s also caused prices to change, along with speed limits, in the U.S.

The Yom Kippur War began on October 6, 1973, when Syrian and Egyptian forces attacked Israel. Although the war was short-lived, lasting only 20 days, its impact was felt very keenly in the United States. That's because a little more than a week after the war began, the U.S. began to provide Israel's forces with supplies. Because the Soviet Union was doing the same for its own allies, the conflict became something of a proxy war for the two. It was partially due to American aid that the Israel Defense Forces were able to recover from the precarious position they had been in at the war's beginning and fight on until a United Nations Security Council resolution made continued conflict untenable.

American support of Israel increased tensions between the United States and Middle Eastern countries. As a result, Middle Eastern members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries placed an embargo on American deliveries, making prices for consumers increase four-fold. It was this oil embargo that ultimately reduced U.S. speed limits as well, as the nation fought to save precious fuel wherever it could.