What Makes Interco Tires' Super Swampers So Unique?

Off-road tires are easily distinguishable from regular tires because of their big profile and aggressive design. Normally found on SUVs, trucks, and recreational vehicles, off-road tires provide the required traction, vertical clearance, and toughness when traversing rough terrain, absorbing the impact from the bumps and shocks caused by uneven surfaces. There are several great off-road tire brands available, with one popular brand among the off-road community being the Super Swamper series from Interco.

Interco Tires is an American tire manufacturer based in Raine, Louisiana. The family-owned business that was founded in 1946 and is known for manufacturing specialized tires used on commercial vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and light trucks, and is renowned for the reliability and durability of its product lines. One of its most sought-after models is the Super Swamper Series, due to its performance capabilities and available options for different terrain and vehicle needs.

Released by Interco in 1968, the first version of the Super Swamper had an unconventional and pioneering design. The tire featured a 78-series tread that gave optimal performance in rough surface conditions, which made it ideal for use in off-road applications. Over 50 years after its launch, Interco now offers 12 different versions of the Super Swamper for its light truck category, three options for the competition lineup, and two for the Utility Task Vehicle class. Alongside the Super Swamper, Interco has other models for off-road usage, including the TSL and Bogger class tires.