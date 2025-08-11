What Makes Interco Tires' Super Swampers So Unique?
Off-road tires are easily distinguishable from regular tires because of their big profile and aggressive design. Normally found on SUVs, trucks, and recreational vehicles, off-road tires provide the required traction, vertical clearance, and toughness when traversing rough terrain, absorbing the impact from the bumps and shocks caused by uneven surfaces. There are several great off-road tire brands available, with one popular brand among the off-road community being the Super Swamper series from Interco.
Interco Tires is an American tire manufacturer based in Raine, Louisiana. The family-owned business that was founded in 1946 and is known for manufacturing specialized tires used on commercial vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and light trucks, and is renowned for the reliability and durability of its product lines. One of its most sought-after models is the Super Swamper Series, due to its performance capabilities and available options for different terrain and vehicle needs.
Released by Interco in 1968, the first version of the Super Swamper had an unconventional and pioneering design. The tire featured a 78-series tread that gave optimal performance in rough surface conditions, which made it ideal for use in off-road applications. Over 50 years after its launch, Interco now offers 12 different versions of the Super Swamper for its light truck category, three options for the competition lineup, and two for the Utility Task Vehicle class. Alongside the Super Swamper, Interco has other models for off-road usage, including the TSL and Bogger class tires.
A durable but pricey tire model
Made from a patented rubber composite and cord, Super Swamper tires are recognized for their sturdy sidewall construction. The distinguishing element of the Super Swamper is its Three-Stage-Lug (TSL), a proprietary directional tread design composed of three knob or lug sizes. Consisting of small, medium, and large sizes, these lugs are placed across vital areas of the tire surface to provide substantial grip to grab loose and unstable surfaces like dirt, mud, and rocks. Depending on the model, the Super Swamper may come with a nylon carcass with fiberglass belting or in a bias-ply variant.
The ply rating for off-road tires is very important. Super Swamper tires have different ratings per model, with the Super Swamper B-113 having a ply rating of 6 and the LTB-08 model having a rating of 10. The Super Swamper TRXus is suited for less rugged operations and can be installed in conventional vehicles like trucks and pickups, while the LX line is for more extreme and demanding applications.
An important aspect about Super Swampers, though, is the higher price compared to competitors. For example, the size 38x15.50 r20D Super Swamper, which can set you back somewhere around $2,800 for a set of four. Compare that to a similar set from Toyo, which is a little cheaper at roughly $2,600.
Despite the numerous options for off-road tires on the market, Super Swampers continue to be in demand and receive many positive reviews. Though more expensive, Super Swampers can last longer due to their quality and durability, which is important for tires of this type, and could potentially last a long time, so long as they are properly maintained.