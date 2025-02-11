Axle Gear Ratios Explained: How They Help (Or Hurt) Acceleration & MPG

The axle connects two or more of a vehicle's wheels to the same axis, whether on the front or back, and depending on how it's configured, the performance of your ride can vary greatly. Furthermore, the axle gear ratio of a vehicle is especially important because it affects torque, fuel economy, acceleration, and highway performance.

Advertisement

Power from the engine is transferred via the drive shaft, which is a long cylindrical part running from the transmission to the differential. Rotational energy is then conveyed to the pinion gear found in the axle. Then, the pinion gear drives a much larger diameter gear referred to as a ring gear, which is attached to a differential case of smaller gears that send power to the wheels.

The axle gear ratio is a figure that describes the difference in circumference between the ring and pinion gears. One way to determine the axle gear ratio is by counting the number of teeth on the ring gear and divide that number by how many teeth are on the pinion gear. For example, say your ring gear has 40 teeth, and your pinion gear has 10. After dividing those values you'll end up with four. This means your axle gear ratio is 4:1, indicating that for every four rotations of the driveshaft, the axle does one full spin. A higher axle gear ratio provides lots of low-end torque but worse fuel economy. Conversely, a lower axle gear ratio like the 3.31:1 found in versions of the Ford F-150 Police Responder is better for higher speeds and fuel efficiency but lacks the impressive torque of other models.

Advertisement