5 Motorcycles Quicker Than The Honda CBR1100XX
Honda has never been a company to shy away from speed. From superbikes to Formula One cars, it has always pushed the performance envelope. Indeed, Honda even makes jet airplanes, but for this article we're going to stay firmly grounded and look at the CBR1100XX — and the motorcycles that ultimately outpaced it. However, for context, it's useful to delve into the history of the CBR1100XX Super Blackbird.
Honda introduced the CBR1100XX in Germany on July 4, 1996, followed by press test rides at Circuit Paul Ricard later that month. From the outset, Honda had been clear about its goals for the bike — the company had wanted to build the world's fastest production motorcycle. To achieve this, engineers set development goals that focused on aerodynamic performance, excellent handling even at high speeds, and breathtaking acceleration, to name a few. As Honda notes, this was a program with the lofty aim of developing "The Greatest Super Sport." The bike was an instant success in Europe and surpassed its expected sales target of 7,500 by more than 10,000 units.
The bike was released in the US a year later, although minus the "Super Blackbird" in the name. This was also the year that it fulfilled its design brief. Powered by a 1,137 cc engine producing 149 HP, it was measured doing 178.5 mph at Honda's test oval in California, surpassing the existing speed record of 175 mph held by the Kawasaki ZX-11. However, time doesn't stand still, and records are made to be broken — let's look at five motorcycles faster than the Honda CBR1100XX.
1. Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa
It only seems fitting that the first entry on our list should be the motorcycle that took the fastest-speed crown from the CBR1100XX — the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. Like the CBR1100XX, the Hayabusa was part of an ongoing "speed war" between motorcycle manufacturers, and its top speed of 194 mph took this to the next level; it was even capable of reaching speeds of over 200 mph with the right modifications.
While top speed records are always great for grabbing headlines (and boosting sales), its 200 mph or so straight-line speed wasn't the only place the motorcycle excelled — it was also quick off the line. From a standing start, the Hayabusa was touching 60 mph in around 2.6 seconds. At the heart of this performance was a 1,298 cc in-line four-cylinder engine producing 175 hp at 9,800 rpm.
However, there came a point in the speed war where even the manufacturers were wondering where it would all end, especially as there was talk of import bans and new legislation being introduced to stop motorcycles from becoming ever faster. The result was a "gentleman's agreement" between Japanese and European manufacturers to limit top speeds to 186 mph from 2000 onwards. With the "speed war truce" curtailing the arms race — at least to some extent — the Hayabusa remains the fastest Suzuki motorcycle ever made.
2. Kawasaki Ninja ZX‑12R
The speed war was all but over when Kawasaki threw its hat into the ring. There was plenty of anticipation for the motorcycle; leaks from Kawasaki purported that the bike had reached 197 mph in testing, making it faster than the Hayabusa, and a motorcycle thought to have the potential to lift the top-speed crown. Even without an official run to back up those rumors, its sheer raw power makes the ZX-12R worthy of a place among the fastest motorcycles Kawasaki ever built.
However, by the time it hit the market, the 186 mph speed limit had been introduced. So, Kawasaki had to forget winning the bragging rights, and the motorcycle's performance was restricted. But let's put a little perspective on that — this is still a phenomenally quick motorcycle, just one that was never allowed to show its full potential.
In terms of performance, the ZX-12R still comfortably delivers the kind of numbers that make it a worthy member of the hyperbike class. For instance, despite the speed limiter, the Ninja ZX-12R still hit a higher top speed than the 186 mph restriction — but only just. The speed of 187 mph was clocked during a Cycle World road test of the motorcycle. Like any good Ninja, the ZX-12R is a motorcycle that's left us all wondering. It was a victim not of legislation but of a "gentleman's agreement" that Kawasaki never publicly stated they were part of.
3. MV Agusta F4 R 312
For the next bike on the list, we need to move from Japan to Italy and look at the MV Agusta F4 R 312. This was the next bike to take the crown of the world's fastest motorcycle, and it did so not so much by breaking the mold — but by breaking the informal agreement between manufacturers to keep speeds limited to 186 mph or 300 km/h. In this instance, the 312 in the motorcycle's name is the clue — it refers to the motorcycle's top speed of 312 km/h — or 194 mph, a speed that matches but doesn't surpass Suzuki's Hayabusa.
The R312 was an evolution of the company's F4 1000 R, with engine upgrades providing the extra grunt needed to reach 194 mph. Among the upgrades applied to the 998cc engine are the fitting of 30mm titanium valves, increased-diameter throttle bodies, and longer-lift cam profiles, resulting in an overall performance boost of around 8 horsepower. The chassis of the motorcycle remained largely unchanged from the previous generation of F4R motorcycles. However, what had changed was intent. MV Agusta saw no reason to adhere to the gentleman's agreement, and the R 312 was built to prove it. It's also worth pointing out that MV Agusta doesn't just make some of the planet's fastest motorcycles; it's also one of the world's most expensive motorcycle brands.
4. Kawasaki Ninja H2/H2R
They say that great things come to those who wait, and for Kawasaki's Ninja motorcycles, this seems to be the case. Despite the unfortunate timing of the ZX-12R's arrival on the scene, the Ninja range continued to push performance envelopes. The 2015 Ninja H2 is one such example of this in action. Its arrival showed that Kawasaki hadn't abandoned the pursuit of extreme performance; it had simply been waiting for the right moment to release something extraordinary — the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2R. The road-legal H2 version of the motorcycle has a measured top speed of 183 mph and can do 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. However, it's when we look at the performance of the H2R track-only version of the motorcycle that we really see Kawasaki letting the horses out to play.
The road-going version of the motorcycle was subject to self-imposed speed restrictions. The track-version H2R had no such tempering. Free from the shackles of software limitations, the track-going version hit a speed of 221.9 mph at the end of the 0.66-mile-long main straight at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. The speed was recorded when the motorcycle was being ridden by Japanese testers. The H2R is a one-of-a-kind, historically important motorcycle that holds another impressive record — Turkish rider Kenan Sofuoğlu managed to push the motorcycle to just shy of 249 mph on the Osman Gazi Bridge in Turkey, using specialized fuel, high-speed tires, and a suit designed to be as aerodynamic as possible.
5. Ducati Panigale V4R
With its roots firmly in the world of motorcycle racing, it's no wonder that the Ducati V4 R is known as something of a track beast. The racing heritage is immediately obvious in the powertrain; the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine is the same engine Ducati uses in the World Superbike Championship. The motorcycle also boasts Ducati Corner Sidepods, an aerodynamic feature designed to create improved ground effect during high-speed cornering. However, let's forget about cornering performance for the moment and focus on something the Panigale V4 R does very well — going quickly.
In standard configuration, the racing engine in the V4 R produces a healthy 208 hp, or so. This is enough to power the bike to a more-than-respectable 197 mph. Fast enough for most people, but if you want a little extra air lift when you raise your visor, there is a non-approved racing exhaust that will do the trick. With this installed, the power output rises to 235 hp (or 239 hp with Ducati Performance oil); this puts the bike in the realm of 200 mph+ motorcycles, with a top speed of around 205 mph. However, all this performance doesn't come cheap. If you do want to unleash the full performance of this motorcycle, even the aforementioned Ducati Performance oil will cost you around $190 for five liters and needs to be replaced every 620 miles. Of course, you'll also need a spare $50,000 or so to buy the motorcycle in the first place.
How we listed these motorcycles
To identify motorcycles demonstrably faster than the Honda CBR1100XX, we relied on verifiable, reputable, and publicly accessible performance data from multiple sources. Each motorcycle on the list had to simply meet one criterion — it had to go quicker than the Honda's recorded top speed of 178.5 mph.
To verify each motorcycle's performance, we used manufacturers' specifications and performance figures. We also used reputable motorcycle publications including Cycle World, MCN, and Autoevolution. Additionally, all data were cross-checked against multiple sources to ensure that each motorcycle was included based on clear, citable performance data.