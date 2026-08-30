5 Motorcycles Quicker Than The Honda CBR1100XX

Honda has never been a company to shy away from speed. From superbikes to Formula One cars, it has always pushed the performance envelope. Indeed, Honda even makes jet airplanes, but for this article we're going to stay firmly grounded and look at the CBR1100XX — and the motorcycles that ultimately outpaced it. However, for context, it's useful to delve into the history of the CBR1100XX Super Blackbird.

Honda introduced the CBR1100XX in Germany on July 4, 1996, followed by press test rides at Circuit Paul Ricard later that month. From the outset, Honda had been clear about its goals for the bike — the company had wanted to build the world's fastest production motorcycle. To achieve this, engineers set development goals that focused on aerodynamic performance, excellent handling even at high speeds, and breathtaking acceleration, to name a few. As Honda notes, this was a program with the lofty aim of developing "The Greatest Super Sport." The bike was an instant success in Europe and surpassed its expected sales target of 7,500 by more than 10,000 units.

The bike was released in the US a year later, although minus the "Super Blackbird" in the name. This was also the year that it fulfilled its design brief. Powered by a 1,137 cc engine producing 149 HP, it was measured doing 178.5 mph at Honda's test oval in California, surpassing the existing speed record of 175 mph held by the Kawasaki ZX-11. However, time doesn't stand still, and records are made to be broken — let's look at five motorcycles faster than the Honda CBR1100XX.