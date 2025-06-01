What's The Most Expensive Motorcycle Brand? (And Why Do They Charge So Much For Their Bikes?)

For anyone wondering which motorcycle brand commands the highest prices — and why — you would be correct to assume that title belongs to ultra-exclusive and bespoke builders like ARCH, Combat Motors, or Brough Superior. While these custom manufacturers do produce some of the world's priciest machines, they don't operate at scale. Instead, among mainstream motorcycle makers, MV Agusta takes the crown. Known for its Italian design flair, racing pedigree, and ultra-premium components, MV Agusta produces some of the most expensive motorcycles out there.

With an average sale price of $23,389, MV Agusta motorcycles are the most expensive non-bespoke brand based on market data. By comparison, another elite Italian producer, Ducati, averages about $18,500. Because of its more niche production, even Bimota, with its radical chassis designs and Kawasaki alliance, sees slightly less pricing consistency. On the other hand, MV Agusta provides bikes that are not only excellent but also collectible.

Excluding the ultra-luxury custom scene, MV Agusta's mix of exclusivity and performance puts it in a class of its own when it comes to price tags; with its bikes often justifying the steep numbers in more ways than one.