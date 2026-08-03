This Car Brand Also Makes Airplanes

Think Honda, and the first thing that springs to mind is probably something like the Honda CR-V or Honda Civic. Nice cars, but hardly flying machines. Or maybe what comes to mind is the 2016 Honda NSX, one of the fastest Honda cars ever made, with a reported top speed of 191 mph. Or, for lovers of two wheels, maybe it's the Honda CBR1000RR, one of the fastest motorcycles ever built by Honda. While these are undoubtedly impressive machines, in terms of performance they're still rather lackluster when compared to some of the company's other products — one of which can cruise along at a blistering 486 mph.

Of course, we're not talking about cars (or lawnmowers!); what we are talking about are the jets manufactured by Honda's aviation wing — Honda Aircraft Company. The company was established in 2006, and despite Honda's Japanese roots, the aviation business is based in North Carolina. The HondaJet Elite II is one of the company's aircraft, and it's this jet that can cruise along at close to 500 mph. However, Honda has been dabbling in aviation since before this. The company began researching aircraft design in the 1980s and first flew an experimental aircraft in 1993 — a decade later, the first HondaJet took to the skies, and by 2015 commercial production had begun.

Let's have a closer look at Honda's aviation operation and the aircraft it manufactures.